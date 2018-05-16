Kiera Chaplin- The New Face Of SAINT HONORE

Since their collaboration on 2017 Rallye des Gazelles, ties were reinforced between SAINT HONORE and Kiera Chaplin, now the brand’s new ambassador – discover who she is.

Kiera Chaplin, a multi-talented woman

Grand-daughter of Charlie Chaplin and great-grand-daughter of Nobel Prize winner Eugene O’Neill, Kiera Chaplin remembers a time, while growing up, when she did not grasp the measure of her heritage’s fame. Yet she tried to find her place pretty soon, as a teenager; she got into modelling at 16 and her career kicked off when she moved to New York. She would appear in leading fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle or Vanity Fair, and she featured in several brands’ campaigns, as well as Pirelli’s calendar. FHM voted her one of the top 20 most eligible women in the world.

Later on, she looked into acting and appeared in several movies, including Oliver Parker’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s comedy The Importance Of Being Earnest and Bollywood movie Yatna. She finally got into film production, her first try being a documentary on Charlie Chaplin while he lived in Switzerland.

She still harbors artistic ambitions – just like everybody else in the family, it seems. A few years ago, the brand Hogan Rebel invited her to create a shoe collection, and she is today designing her own handbag line. She is known for her work as film-producer with young film-makers, and is currently producing a television series on Hollywood.

A boundless energy

SAINT HONORE met Kiera Chaplin at an event where you would not expect her: the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc, an off-road rally raid in the middle of the Moroccan desert. Quite a change of scenery! Nonetheless, though Kiera remains pretty reserved, she has a winning personality. The great deal of activities she is involved in testifies to her determination, and this business woman is not scared of taking risks: in addition to her creative aspirations, she is also currently working on a mobile application project.

In 2017, she did take part in the rally raid with 2005 Miss France Cindy Fabre, and SAINT HONORE was their sponsor. A successful first try since their team finished 6th in their category. Did the magic between Kiera and the brand happen at that time? Who knows, but one thing is for sure: however unlikely, it was a great encounter.

She then repeated the rally experience in 2018 with her friend Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, with SAINT HONORE’s support.

Elegance personified

SAINT HONORE could not have dreamt of a better ambassador; with her elegance and charm, Kiera Chaplin perfectly represents the brand. Interesting detail: the Eiffel Tower –which inspired a flagship piece among SAINT HONORE creations- was inaugurated the same year her grandfather Charlie Chaplin was born.

She worked together with Frédéric Monceau to present the 2018 collection. On this occasion, we asked her a few questions.

How do you experience being SAINT HONORE’s ambassador?

I am very happy to be the ambassador of such a nice brand. SAINT HONORE has a wide collection and offers many choices, but most of all they are beautiful, quality watches.

What do you like in SAINT HONORE collections?

I think there are models for all ages and styles, yet without losing the SAINT HONORE look.

Do you have a favorite among the 2018 novelties?

The Enjoy line is gorgeous! It is easy to wear and it has a good vibe. And of course, the Tour Eiffel is unique!

Would you be interested in participating to the creation of a model?

It is in the making… Stay tuned!