Jamul’s Premier Wine Festival to Benefit St. Pius Parish

Third Annual St. Pius X Catholic Church Wine Tasting Festival to be Held Saturday, June 30.

SAN DIEGO – The best of San Diego County’s wineries, fabulous food, and vintner insights on wine production are on tap at the third annual St. Pius X Catholic Church Wine Tasting Festival Saturday, June 30, 6–9 p.m., at The Grove at D&S Farms, home to Granite Lion Cellars. All proceeds will benefit Jamul’s St. Pius X parish improvement fund and youth programs.

From souvenir wine glasses, guests can sample selections from a number of participating wineries, including:

• Campo Creek Vineyards

• Casi Cielo Farms & Winery

• Dulzura Vineyard and Winery

• Granite Lion Cellars

• Javalina Leap Winery

• Novo Brazil Brewing Co.

• San Pasqual Winery

• Spanish Peacock Winery

“This fast favorite event features delicious wines from all local San Diego County wineries, especially those in Jamul, in a stunning vineyard setting,” said Desmond Fonseca, wine-tasting community chair for St. Pius X. “The festival is a great opportunity for some indulgent sampling while benefitting a great cause.”

Attendees will also enjoy sumptuous appetizers by local chefs and restaurants, including Valentin’s Bar & Grill and Crafted Greens; live music; a silent auction; and presentations by industry professionals including Linda McWilliams, Former President of San Diego County Vintners Association, and David Whited, Sommelier.

The event is open to the public (21 years of age and up). Advance tickets are $65 per person or $100 per couple. Ticket prices at the door are $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased at stpiusxjamul.com or by calling St. Pius X, Jamul, at 619-669-0085.

http://www.stpiusxjamul.com

