Feed Acid Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Feed Acid Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Feed Acid Market by livestock (aquatics, cattle, poultry, sheep, swine), type(acetic acid, butyric acid, formic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, propionic acid), by region(NA, EU, APAC, ROW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Feed Acid Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. lobal feed acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights

Globally, the increasing consumption of diary and meat products are driving the growth of feed acid market, as it promotes faster growth of live stocks. The stringent regulations against the use of antibiotics, hormone growth promoters, and some other chemical substances drive the increasing demand for the feed acid in feed manufacturing industry. Increasing awareness about animal health in dairy and meat industry and consumers preference for food products with less toxic chemical inputs and growth hormones promote the use of feed acids as growth promoters in livestock feeds. The effectiveness of feed acid based feeds in containing the livestock endemic outbreaks enhances the demand for feed acids. The emphasis on quality of diary and meat products are driving the livestock industry to focus on health of the live stocks and it is driving the growth of the feed acid market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Acid Market. Moreover, the global Feed Acid Market is segmented by livestock and by type. The feed acid market by livestock covers aquatics, cattle, poultry, sheep, swine and some others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as acetic acid, butyric acid, formic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, propionic acid and others.

Geographies Covered

The global feed acid market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among geographies, Europe is the largest feed acid market in the world and it is followed by Asia-Pacific, the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR. North America and Latin American regions are the other major feed acid markets. Increasing demand for meat products in Europe and stringent European Union regulations regarding the feed additives are driving the growth of the European feed acid market. Increasing consumption for meat products and the increasing export of meat from countries such as China and India are driving the demand for feed acids from livestock feed manufacturers in Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand for diary and meat products, preference for quality feed additives and increasing awareness about animal health are major factors driving the growth of the North American feed acid market. Latin America is a major meat exporting region in the world and to meet the stringent food and safety regulations in other regions, meat producers are opting for feed acids, instead of antibiotics and other growth hormones.

Company profiles

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global feed acid market include BASF SE, Biomin GmbH,Kemin Industries Inc, Kemira Oyj, Novus International Inc, Nutrex NV, Novozymes Adisseo France SAS, Pancosma SA, Perstorp Holding AB, Provimi SA, Taminco NV and Yara International ASA.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Feed Acid Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Macro indicator and factor analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive landscape in the Feed Acid Market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global Feed Acid Market by Type

4.2. Global Feed Acid Market by Livestock

4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

5. Global Feed Acid Market Analysis, By Livestock (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Aquatics

5.2. Cattle

5.3. Poultry

5.4. Sheep

5.5. Swine

5.6. Others

6. Global Feed Acid Market Analysis, By Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Acetic Acid

6.2. Butyric Acid

6.3. Formic Acid

6.4. Fumaric Acid

6.5. Lactic Acid

6.6. Propionic Acid

6.7 Others

7. Global Feed Acid Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Feed Acid Market by Livestock (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Feed Acid Market by Type (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Feed Acid Market by Country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Feed Acid Market by Livestock (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Feed Acid Market by Type (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Feed Acid Market by Country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Feed Acid Market by Livestock (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Feed Acid Market by Type (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Feed Acid Market by Country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Feed Acid Market by Livestock (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Feed Acid Market by Type (USD million)

8. Company Profiles

8.1. BASF SE

8.2. Biomin GmbH

8.3. Kemin Industries Inc

8.4. Kemira Oyj

8.5. Novus International Inc

8.6. Nutrex NV

8.7. Novozymes Adisseo France SAS

8.8. Pancosma SA

8.9. Perstorp Holding AB

8.10. Provimi SA

8.11. Taminco NV

8.12. Yara International ASA

