Expert tool operators drill, grind, crimp, and cut their way to glory on side-lines of three-day Dubai trade fair

Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s finest carpenters, technicians, and expert tool operators ground, cut, crimped, and drilled their way to glory in a live competition at the Middle East’s dedicated trade fair for hardware, tools, machinery, and materials in Dubai this week.

The 2nd Tool It! Challenge at Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018 invited contracting and fit-out firms, workshop owners, and handyman service companies to nominate their most skilled technicians for an intensive test of will among industry peers.

A number of organisations participated, with dozens of contestants showcasing their finely tuned skills while crowds gathered around the sound of machinery piercing metal.

The contenders were eventually separated from the pretenders during the one-day competition which covered plumbing, wire crimping, drilling, and pipe cutting categories.

It came down to the top three craftsmen for each category, with the winners celebrated by their colleagues and professionals from the construction, technical, and steel fabrication industries.

Leading tool manufacturers 3M, Nitto Khoki, and Knipex were on board as category sponsors, presenting the champions with their prizes: the latest metal cutting machines, power tools, and pliers.

There were two dual winners for the day; the first being Aries John Lacson from Helpbit (White Glove), who won both the Plumbing Category by Knipex, and the Drilling Category by Nitto Kohki.

The second big winner was Anup Valsalan from Clearwater Technical Services, who took the gong in the Wire Crimping Category by Knipex along with 1.6mm Pipe Cutting Category by 3M. The other winner was Rajaram Sharma from Valtorque Technical, who won the 2.5mm Pipe Cutting Category by 3M.

“We introduced the Tool it! Challenge at Hardware + Tools Middle East last year to honour and recognise the skilled and trusted craftsmen that work tirelessly in building some of the UAE’s most loved landmarks, using skills and techniques needed to perform in the most extreme conditions” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Hardware + Tools Middle East.

“Returning in 2018, the competition has once again proved a hit, and we’re grateful to all those companies involved along with the sponsors who offered rewards to our winners this week.

“This is something that’s never been done before, and its popularity continues to grow,” added Pauwels. “The competition also underlines the importance of having top quality dependable tools that ensure the safety of the worker and the workplace, all of which can be found at Hardware + Tools Middle East.”

Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018 opened yesterday and runs until tomorrow (4 April) at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring 117 exhibitors.

The 19th edition of the annual three-day event is the region’s only exhibition dedicated to tools, hardware, materials and machinery, representing a broad spectrum of segments within the construction and technical industries. It was opened by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018 returns with the Expert Zone, a one-stop destination showcasing the latest technology and solutions from the most established brands in the business. More information is available at www.hardwaretoolsme.com.

Caption: The champions celebrate at the 2nd Tool it! Challenge at Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018.

Photo Caption:

1. Metal cutting in the Tool It! Challenge

2. The 2nd Tool It! Challenge winners

3. Tool It! Challenge action

4. Sparks fly during the Tool It! Challenge