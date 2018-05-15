Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch: A Dichotomy that Delights!

Consider a few reasons

Seiko has this reputation about bringing simple technology and classically-inspired designs together and creating luxurious, high-grade functional wrist-wear with a build quality to resist much more than others in the category. The Seiko Neo Sports is one such chronograph. Though, officially it is christened as the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch.

Now, who can build an analog quartz chronograph the way Seiko does? Almost four decades back, Seiko created the first one, which makes their current expertise go beyond any questions! Let’s just, therefore, call the Neo Sport a high performance chronograph, packed with all the goodies and the treats. Speaking about an ‘elegant design’ is so boring, at times!

The reality

The Seiko ‘Neo Sports’ is a leading and inexpensive dress/sports quartz watch that consistently earns significant success from the world over, twisting classical ideas with modern industrial design touches, possible due to their finely developed technological prowess. So modern touches the classical through Seiko’s own designing technology and showcase its inspirations without a sweat! The late baroque (Rococo) influences find base in the more recent Art Deco and imparts the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch a lot of confident prominence.

The Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch is far from being elegant! Instead, it is quite brutal in its appearance – a solid, chunky, hefty mass of metal with a decent weight that’s comfortably assuring! There’s no silly-reason elegance, bling or the likes which go in the name of real values; only a rare and refined form with high endurance to a pretty long range of shocks and bumps. At the most, we can say it’s a combination newly interpreted between stronger versions of classic themes.

The rest as they are

• The Big Calendar is a feature that catches your eyes instantly! This one came from the higher-tier Premier range. The ‘panoramadatum’ is a complication that creates its own design feature.

• The movement and battery-life of the Seiko Watches for Men are pleasing. The Caliber 7T04 counts 1/5th second increments with its chronograph. It tracks time up to 60 minutes and there’s a separate, miniature battery to feed the chronograph. Run the full span once a day, the battery should live for 60 months approx.

• The watch indicates when the battery is on the verge of running dry. The regular seconds will be counted once every two seconds but not affecting the accuracy.

So the verdict is…

The Seiko Chronograph Perpetual Men’s Watch stands out from the rest of the large array of pretty, glamorous chronograph watches due to its sheer dedication towards accuracy, reliability and integrity. It’s certainly an outstanding success in the horological world if the quality versus price equation is struck. Most beneficial, for it gels into urban and outdoor lifestyles as if they are one!