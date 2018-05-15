Retinal Vascular Occlusion Or RVO Market Likely Boost the Industry Revenue and Demand till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Retinal Vascular Occlusion (RVO) Market and predicts that Global Retinal Vascular Occlusion (RVO) Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.5% during the forecasted period. The Retinal Vascular Occlusion (RVO) Market report is an expert analysis report explores the industry growth, analysis, size, share and demand supply. The Global Retinal Vascular Occlusion Market is expected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 9.5 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Retinal Vascular Occlusion (RVO) is the build-up of fluids in the retina of the eye due to blood clot obstruction, which prevents it from properly filtering light. RVO may result in a sudden loss of vision and is a common vascular disorder and one of the most common causes of vision loss across the globe. RVO is the second most common cause of blindness after diabetic retinopathy. Unilateral RVO affects approximately 80%-85% cases with bilateral RVO affecting the rest. RVO has an incidence rate of 2.2 cases per 1000 of general population older than 40 years and 5.4 cases per 1000 of general population older than 64 years.

Rising demand due to growing geriatric population, increasing screening, greater emphasis on restorative procedures, rising safety, and success of retinal vein occlusion treatment, and others are the major driver of the market. The market may experience lag in the growth due to the complications such as the risk of bleeding, infections, pain, especially during surgery, the high cost of retinal vein occlusion treatment, poor healthcare penetration, especially, the ophthalmic segment, and others.

Global Retinal Vascular Occlusion Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Teva pharmaceutical industries, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and others.

Global Retinal Vascular Occlusion Market Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care, especially, of the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the greater number of ophthalmology procedures due to greater healthcare penetration in the U.S. and Canada drives the retinal vein occlusion market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to growing pharmaceutical industry and healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. Germany is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period due to its large pharmaceutical and microsurgery devices industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to the fast-growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth.

