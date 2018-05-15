Sr.no Old Provisions New Amendments Implications/Remark IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2018 Effective Date: 1st April 2018 1. Regulation 3 (Eligibility for resolution professional) 3(1)…(c ) is not an employee or proprietor or a partner(i) of a firm of.

For more details, visit us at- http://www.huconsultancy.com/blog/recent-amendments-insolvency-bankruptcy-code-2018/