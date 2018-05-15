Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018 – Global Industry: Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022.

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period:

Pune, India, MAy, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- The microbial enhanced oil recovery is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 20% from 2018 to 2027.

Market Highlights

The report has been analyzed based on the injection type, applications, well types and regions. Only bacteria’s are used for MEOR process because of their ability to survive extreme conditions present in the reservoir. The small size of the bacteria makes it easy for them to penetrate the reservoirs porous medium. This enables the bacteria to physically displace oil by growing between oil and selective partial degradation of whole crude oil. They also reduce the interfacial tension between oil and enable to alter wettability to reduce oil viscosity.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is the process of employing microorganisms and their metabolites to recover the residual oil from of the oil reservoir. The process is typically carried out either by injecting micro-organisms into the reservoir, or an existing population of microorganism in the reservoir can be enriched by the injection of nutrients preferred by that microorganism. Globally, there are many ageing oil and gas infrastructure wells in which residual oil remains to be extracted. Conventional methods used to recover oil from reservoirs leave the majority of oil in place. MEOR operations are employed for their low economic cost, enhanced recovery and less impact on the environment when compared with the conventional methods. They are also used on both onshore and offshore oil recovery along with applications such as corrosion control and prevention of well sourcing.

Key Players

Statoil ASA (Norway)

BP (U.K)

Titan Oil Recovery Inc. (U.S)

Chemiphase Ltd, (U.K)

Genome Prairie (Canada)

Glori Energy Inc.(U.S),

Advantages of using MEOR process in residual oil recovery

Microbial enhanced oil recovery is the process of using microorganisms in a reservoir to improve oil recovery. This is mainly done to extract the residual oil from the oil reservoirs with low cost and reduced impact on environment. One of the primary applications of MEOR process is the production of bio-surfactants which is capable of reducing the surface and interfacial tension between liquids, solids and gases. This allows the mix or to disperse readily as emulsions in water or other liquids. These bio-surfactants are non-toxic and bio degradable. Also they are extremely capable of performing at high temperatures or pH when compared to their chemical counterparts. They also have application in agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care products, food processing, textile manufacturing, laundry supplies, metal treatment and processing, pulp and paper processing and paint industries.

