Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Industry 2024

Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by ingredients (prebiotics, probiotics and food enzymes) and by product type (dairy products, bakery and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. According to report the global digestive health drinks and food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global digestive health drinks and food market covers segments such as, ingredients and product type. On the basis of ingredients the global digestive health drinks and food market is categorized into prebiotics, probiotics and food enzymes. On the basis of product type the global digestive health drinks and food market is categorized into dairy products, bakery and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages and other products.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digestive health drinks and food market such as, Co-operative Group Ltd., Danone S. A., Danisco A/S, Seven Seas Ireland Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestlé S. A., Arla Foods Inc., General Mills Inc. and Clover Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global digestive health drinks and food market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of digestive health drinks and food market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the digestive health drinks and food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market

4. Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Ingredients

4.1. Prebiotics

4.2. Probiotics

4.3. Food Enzymes

5. Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Product Type

5.1. Dairy Products

5.2. Bakery and Cereals

5.3. Non-alcoholic Beverages

5.4. Other Products

6. Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Ingredients

6.1.2. North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Product Type

6.1.3. North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Ingredients

6.2.2. Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Product Type

6.2.3. Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Ingredients

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Product Type

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Ingredients

6.4.2. RoW Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Product Type

6.4.3. RoW Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Co-operative Group Ltd.

7.2. Danone S. A.

7.3. Danisco A/s

7.4. Seven Seas Ireland Ltd.

7.5. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

7.6. Nestlé S. A.

7.7. Arla Foods Inc.

7.8. General Mills Inc.

7.9. Clover Industries

