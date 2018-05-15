Automotive HMI Market Analysis 2018

Automotive HMI Market Highlights 2018:

Automotive HMI Market Global Forecast 2018 to 2023, Global Automotive HMI Market shows prominent growth of 8.5% by 2023. The growth of global market of Automotive HMI is attributed to growing demand in connected cars market, focus on improvement in technology among automotive manufacturers, and increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. The growing demand for connected cars will result in increased demand of HMI in vehicles.

Automotive HMI Market studied by Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, HUD, Others), Technology (Visual, Acoustic, Others), Access Type (Standard HMI, Multimodal HMI), Vehicle Types and regions.

Key Players in the Automotive HMI Industry Studied for This Research Report are: Denso Corporation (Japan), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), and Continental AG (Germany). Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Altran Technologies, SA (France), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), and Voicebox Technologies (U.S.) are among others.

Get Sample Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2358

The connected car is a standalone device that communicates and interacts with other devices. The use of HMI in the car will allow smooth interaction between the vehicle and its occupants. The user can access various controls in the vehicle through standard or multimodal HMI. The automotive manufacturers are moving towards the development of a technology that will result in a higher market share.

The key trends in automotive HMI market are integration of smartphone with HMI, increased safety features, gesture and voice recognition for enhanced HMI, and its wide use in autonomous vehicles. The trend of automotive HMI will result in the growth of the market in future. Also, increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicle in emerging countries will result in higher demand for HMI in vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

North America region is dominating the market for automotive HMI, having the most advanced automotive industry in the region. Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region such as Ford Motors, General Motors and others are also contributing to the growth of the market. The automotive HMI market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing, owing to increase in disposable income in developing nations such as India and China and the rapid adoption of automobiles. The rising demand for premium features along with the comfort features in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Scope of the Report:

The report for Global Automotive HMI Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive HMI market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Target Audience:

Automotive HMI manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 17 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five players in the market

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

For more details on this report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-hmi-market-2358

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com