Automotive Brake Systems Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Study on Automotive Brake Systems Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Brake Systems Market by type (disc brakes and drum brake), technology (traction control system, anti-lock brake system, electronic brake-force distribution, and electronic stability control and vehicle type) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Brake Systems over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive brake systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive brake systems market covers Segments such as type, technology and vehicle type. The type segments include disc brakes and drum brake. On the basis of technology the global automotive brake systems market is categorized into traction control system (TCS), anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC). Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the automotive brake systems market is segmented as commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive brake systems market such as, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Inc., Brembo S.p.A, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., WABCO, Continental AG, and Knorr-Bremse AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive brake systems market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive brake systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive brake systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive brake systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market

4. Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Disc Brakes

4.2 Drum Brake

5. Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

5.1 Traction Control System (TCS)

5.2 Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

5.3 Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

5.4 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

6. Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Commercial vehicles

6.2 Passenger vehicles

7. Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology

7.1.3 North America Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.4 North America Automotive Brake Systems Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Brake Systems Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Brake Systems Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2 Autoliv, Inc.

8.3 Brembo S.p.A

8.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

8.5 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

8.6 Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

8.7 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

8.8 WABCO

8.9 Continental AG

8.10 Knorr-Bremse AG

