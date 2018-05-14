Zika Virus Testing Market – Granular Market Report and Review, 2018

Industry Study

Getting infected with the Zika virus results from mosquito bites. This makes Zika a mosquito-borne disease and is transmitted via the Aedes genus. Zika is transmitted akin to other mosquito-borne illnesses and can also be transferred from one person to another through sexual intercourse. An infected pregnant woman may also pass the virus to her unborn child.

Rising endeavors to contain the spread of this virus by the US FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) are estimated to propel the market during 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). Moreover, initiatives taken by the US Department of Health & Human Services check the virus from infecting more people. These initiatives have also driven the need for Zika virus testing in the United States and other parts of the globe.

Back in August 2016, the FDA declared the testing of all donated blood products for Zika. This was done with the intention of preventing Zika spread through blood transfusion. The attempt paid off, with many people staying clear of the virus and keeping healthy. If this project was not undertaken, hundreds of people could have been contaminated with the virus.

Significant investments by the FDA and US government to introduce Zika testing in the hospitals and banks of the United States would also drive market sales in the near future. Moreover, attempts by vendors and producers to come up with Zika virus testing will assist the market in gaining more traction.

Most of the demand for these tests are predicted to stem from Florida. The city’s burgeoning Zika-affected population will contribute to the same. Wrong results from faulty diagnostic procedures and shortage of awareness across emerging nations can negatively impact the Zika virus testing market.

Division/Classification

The global industry is split on account of tests, end-users, and regions. The tests include serological/Zika virus antibody and molecular/nucleic acid amplification. Diagnostic units, hospitals, pathology labs, etc. form the end-users. By regions, the Zika virus testing market is divided on the basis of Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Overview

The constant transmission of Zika in various American nations is reported to augment the need for testing services till 2023. Moreover, projects undertaken by the HHS, BARDA to boost diagnostic assay innovations for the identification and treatment of this illness could propel industry expansion over the forecast period.

Additionally, there is more outburst of the Zika virus across multiple Latin American nations. For instance, twenty one of the twenty six states in Brazil are affected by the Zika virus. Faster transmission in the world is projected to lead to the creation of more detection assays, thus steering the market incomes.

Eminent Players and Industry Advancements

Prominent companies affiliated with the Zika virus testing market comprise Luminex Corporation, ARUP Laboratories, Roche Molecular Systems, Hologic, and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. To create efficient treatments and vaccines, advanced animal models are required. An improved comprehension of immunological protection correlates is also needed to protect ourselves from this disease.

Nowadays, the Zika virus is detected in view of clinical manifestations. Molecular detection and serological devices also play a major role. As the separation of this virus is difficult; LFAs, NASBA, and LAMP are used to detect the virus and ascertain the cause of the fever. These novel techniques have assisted in accurate & fast diagnosis. With the clinical symptoms of Zika not being pathognomic, the presence of this virus can be established only when it is separated and examined.

Few among many clinical symptoms of this disease are myalgia, headache, fever, maculopapular rashes, and arthralgia. Only upon further diagnosis and confirmation, are the treatments recommended to patients. Sometimes, similar symptoms can be mistaken for other illnesses. Thus, it’s best to go to the doctors and have it ruled in/out.

