U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Size, Industry Segmentation and Future Insights 2025

U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Report Added By marketresearchfuture.com, offers Global Industry Share, Growth, Size, Trends, and Forecast Till 2023. U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Report also covers key players, segregate the market into different segmentations and factors affecting the mark

The Global U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Report 2018 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the U.S. Thermal Underwear industry. The report provides a basic overview of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; The U.S. Thermal Underwear industry analysis is provided for the international markets including product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Overview

Thermal underwear is also called long underwear or long johns according to recent vocabulary which is better than ordinary underwear to keep warm, normal to thin, and lightweight underwear. Thermal wear come under the others category of the innerwear/undergarments which also include socks, leggings, sports & leisure wear, and nightwear. Other categories include men’s inners, women’s inners and kid’s inners. It is made from cotton or cotton-polyester-blend fabric with a box weave texture, flannel but primarily the union suit. However many new varieties are made from polyester including capilene fabric. Also, wool-blends or 100% wool such as merino or other high quality wool is used to make thermal underwear.

Competitive Analysis-

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in thermal underwear, multiple product launch by thermal underwear market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Calvin Klein, Inc

Alfani

Emporio Armani

Hanes Brands, Inc.

Jockey International, Inc

L.L.Bean

Smartwool LLC

Access to the Sample Copy here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4109

Market Forecast

Thermal underwear market is accepting popularity owing to changing fashion trends and effectiveness in cold and extreme climatic conditions. To have a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers adopt new & innovative products that are appealing and receptive to customers. So, innovations in the product line is considered to be one of the important factor for the rising growth of thermal underwear in U.S. Moreover, U.S consumers majorly prefer branded fabric over non-branded products.

Thermal underwear have recently gained its popularity owing to changing fashion trends and effectiveness in cold and extreme climatic conditions. Product promotions play a very crucial role in attracting the consumers towards the product range. Product promotions through e-commerce have a very strong potential in increasing the consumers knowledge and increased sale of the product. E-commerce also acts as a strong distribution channel in today’s scenario. Celebrity endorsement has played a vital role in the increased sale of product as consumers tend to follow famous personalities which also lead to personal communication and eventually increased sale. Product promotion through popular celebrities results in strong product reorganization among the consumers leading to a positive impact on the sale.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of thermal underwear market at the CAGR of 6.41% during 2017-2022.

By Downstream Analysis-

Among the product category, tops will dominate the thermal underwear market and is projected to reach USD 491.7 million at a CAGR of 5.85% by 2022 in terms of value in U.S. However, sets is estimated to grow at a fast pace as compare to the other segment owing to the new launches of various new products. Also, manufacturers are also emphasizing in the customization of both tops & set which will accelerate the overall sales of set in the near future. Among gender, men will dominate the market and is projected to reach USD 467.3 million at a CAGR of 6.12% by 2022 in terms of value in U.S. However, kids segment is estimated to witness highest CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period of 2017-2022 and the segment is projected to reach to USD 247.3 million by the end of 2022.

Full report on U.S. Thermal Underwear Market report spread across 93 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-thermal-underwear-market-4109

Intended Audience

Thermal Underwear manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

Midwest is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022 and registering 8.38% of CAGR. Also, west region is accounting for approximately one fourth of the market proportion of U.S. thermal underwear market and the region is estimated to reach USD 269.6 million by the end of 2022.

Key players are investing hugely on R & D and have started the bulk manufacture of light weight thermal wear providing effective insulation and comfort to the body.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com