Tooltech: Destination for Tool Making and Plastic Injection Moulding

Tooltech is a local family-operated business enterprise that boasts of over 30 years of experience in the domains of steel, plastic and foam. The company’s service ranges from tool making, product design and component production. The following are the services offered by the company:

Tool making and engineering: Tooltech has garnered fame for their engineering and tool making services. The firm has a thoroughly equipped CNC tool room through which a wide range of utilities are served like plastic injection moulds, press tooling and PU foam moulds. The in-house experts of the company monitor the entire manufacturing process starting from the design stage to the manufacture of the mould. Chair components: Tooltech offers a broad variety of chair components like, hardware, bases, gas lifts, castors, mechanisms and armrests. Other than these components, they specialise in manufacturing other products like the following:

side chair frames

tub chairs

armchairs

frames

brackets, backrests and seat kits which are available in both foam and netting

Tooltech even offers its customers customised seating arrangements. The specialists at the company are committed to designing and manufacturing chairs according to personalised requirements and preferences of their customers.

Plastic injection moulding: Tooltech specialises in a wide variety of superior-quality injection moulding equipment and machinery that range from 35T to 1000T, which boast of a remarkable finish. Tooltech’s plastic injection moulding plant is a certified Black economic program and an ISO9001-2000 licensed plant. The plant is a premier name in the field of engineering and plastic manufacturing. The company boasts itself on its commitment to quality, meticulousness of service and attention to detailing. Thus the company has emerged as one of the key organisations in the field of engineering and manufacturing of specialised plastic manufacturing. All chair kits: Tooltech offers a full range of chairs by fusing all the divisions from moulded foam, steel frames, mechanisms and plastic components. Customers will be free to choose from a plethora of designs and sizes. P.U. moulded foam: Tooltech is equipped with a Polyurethane moulding factory that provides specialised integral skin moulding services. The company is responsible for delivering services to offices, baby products, and hospitality and caters to other personalised demands.

For further information, refer to: https://Tooltech.capetown/

About the company:

Tooltech is a local family-operated enterprise that boasts of over 30 years of experience in the fields of steel, plastic, and foam. The company’s service ranges from product design, tool making and component production. The company has a thoroughly equipped tool room and steel division which offer the facilities to design and manufacture any type of mould or custom products that would cater to their client’s requirements.

Contact Us:

3A Linton Close

Beaconvale

Parow

Western Cape

South Africa

Tell: 021 933 2076

Fax: 021 933 4155

Email: rnd@tooltech.co.za