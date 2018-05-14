Find An Elementary School In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Good schooling goes a long way in ensuring success in a student’s life. The Killeen Independent School District provides a plethora of educational opportunities to students in Killeen, Nolanville and Harker Heights. The school district caters to around 44000 students. The staff dedicatedly works towards helping each student become a successful and responsible citizen.

About KISD

There are 32 Elementary Schools in Killeen Independent School District. These schools comprise of classes ranging from PK to 5th. The students are exposed to comprehensive and innovative programs. KISD makes an effort to provide equal educational opportunities to students with disabilities through a special education program. Right from elementary classes, the students are encouraged to participate and learn through activities which aid in their emotional, intellectual, physical and social development. In addition to elementary schools, there are 10 middle schools, 4 high schools, an Early College High School, 2 alternative schools, specialized campuses and the KISD Career Centre.

Why Choose A Killeen Independent School District Elementary School?

• Open channel of communication between the school authorities and parents. The team effort between parents, teachers and students brings about phenomenal improvement in the students’ performance.

• Provide superior learning opportunities to students by providing them access to latest resources and technologies.

• Promotion of digital learning to keep students abreast with the advancing technology.

• KISD is known for no discrimination on the basis of colour, race, nationality, gender, disability and age.

• Emphasis on encouraging kids to participate in various clubs and programs.

• Focus on a growth mind-set and critical thinking.

For more information about the elementary schools in KISD, or about other programs, feel free to call at (254) 336-0000. You can also visit KISD Central Office at 200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX, 76543-4025 or log on to https://killeenisd.org/