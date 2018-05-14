Cloud Radio Access Network Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2018-2022; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Market Scenario:

Cloud Radio Access Network is also known as Centralized Radio Access Network. Radio Access Network is the equipment which connects to the cellular antennas, processes the signals and also send it to the core network. Cloud Radio Access network is an advanced cellular network architecture which provides centralized processing, real time cloud computing and power efficient infrastructure that supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G systems and address all the challenges that mobile operators face.

The cloud access network architecture comprises of different components namely the baseband unit (BBU), optical transmission network (OTN), and remote radio head (RRH). The base band unit (BBU) is a digital units that implements the base station functions from baseband processing to packet processing. The remote radio head (RRH) performs radio functions such as amplification, analog to digital and digital to analog conversion and frequency conversion. The remote radio head collects frequency signals performs radio functions and then it is transmitted through optical transmission network (OTN).

The major drivers for the Cloud Radio Access Network market would be its immense benefits, which are reduced costs, improved energy efficiency, improved spectrum utilization and others. Other important drivers for the cloud radio access network are its ability to pool resources, reuse infrastructure, and simplify network operations and others. Recently it is observed that mobile networks are evolving rapidly with respect to capacity, coverage and new features. The demand for reducing latency, increasing data rates and others can be fulfilled by introducing cloud radio access network architecture. Introduction of cloud network architecture would help operators to meet the demands by use of network virtualization functions and data center processing capabilities in the network.

The global Cloud Radio Access Network Market is expected to grow at USD 14 Billion by 2022, at 21% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.).

Segments:

Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Components:

Baseband unit (BBU)

Optical transmission network (OTN)

Remote radio head (RRH)

Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Service

Network Service

System Integration

Customer service

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Cloud Radio Access Network market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rising popularity of smartphones, tablets and others has driven the market of Cloud Radio Access Network in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in the cloud radio access network market by the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the cloud radio access network space. The study reveals that most Asian mobile operators have already working in the R&D phase of cloud radio access network solutions. The Cloud Radio Access Network market is also expected to grow steadily in Europe and Latin America regions over the forecast period.

Intended Audience

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

Technology Investors

Hardware and software manufacturers

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

