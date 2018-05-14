Arteriovenous Malformation Market Anticipated To Witness Noteworthy Growth in the Coming Years

Market Research Future with their unique quality of simplifying the market research study, announces a deep study report on “Arteriovenous Malformation Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” Gives industry size, top players and worldwide demand

Market Scenario

In arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels in the brain or on its surface, bypasses normal brain tissue and directly diverts blood from the arteries to the veins. There are several types of AVM such as true arteriovenous malformation, occult or cryptic AVM or cavernous malformations, and others.

There are various symptoms of arteriovenous malformation which include bleeding in the skull, most commonly a subarachnoid hemorrhage, headaches, focal neurologic deficits such as weakness, numbness, or tingling in one part or side of the body, muscle weakness, inability to move a limb, and lack of coordination. It is estimated that 15 % patients with AVM may have difficulty with movement, speech and vision.

According to the American Stroke Association, AVMs are more common in males than in females, more than 50% of patients with an AVM have intracranial hemorrhage and amongst AVM patients, 20%-25% have focal or generalized seizures.

According to the World Health Organization estimates, neurological disorders are responsible for 4.5%-11% of all illnesses including low or high income economies. This is far higher as compared to the number of respiratory ailments, gastrointestinal disorders, or cancers, and the burden is expected to increase further over the coming years.

Increasing prevalence of brain diseases/disorders, increasing investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies, increased application and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of diseases will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, globalization in healthcare has increased the market growth. Established market players in the developed countries leads the globalization by pushing new products and services into the developing countries and emerging economies. However, limited availability of facilities and higher treatment cost may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global arteriovenous malformation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Academic Institutes and Universities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

Segmentations

The global arteriovenous malformation market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of types it is segmented into true arteriovenous malformation, occult or cryptic AVM or cavernous malformations, venous malformation, hemangioma, and dural fistula.

On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into physical examination, blood test, brain scans, and others. Brain scan is further segmented into computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), and electroencephalography (EEG).

On the basis of treatment it is segmented into endovascular embolization, neurosurgery and others.

On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global arteriovenous malformation market owing to well-developed technology, increasing patient population for brain diseases/disorder, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, increased R&D activities and the concentration of major companies have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global arteriovenous malformation market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue to drive the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, developed economies such countries such as Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain and are focusing more on hospital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing arteriovenous malformation market owing to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, increasing stressful life, and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing patient population in countries like India and South Korea are likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare is projected to lead the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, may increase the market growth in this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market owing to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities, and deprived political conditions in Africa.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare(U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), Esaote (Italy), and others.

