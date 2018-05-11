Smart Gas Meter Market Global Industry Business Insights |Top Key Players – Honeywell International, Inc., tron Inc., Sensus |Trends And Forecast Report 2018-2023.

Worldwide Smart Gas Meter Market To Accrue by 2023 Registering A Phenomenal CAGR; Asserts MRFR:

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- “Global Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”

– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Diehl Metering (U.K.), Raychem RPG (India), Sensus (U.S.), Dandong Dongfa Group Co. Ltd. (China), EDMI Limited (Singapore), and Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd. (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1686

Market Highlights:

Significant increase in government roll out of smart gas meters in households and commercial application (relatively controlled) in recent times to spread awareness regarding smart and efficient usage and production of energy has been a key growth factor for the smart gas meter market. EU alone has made big strides in the government roll outs with 1.5 million smart gas meter already installed in households. United States and Asia-Pacific are other prominent regions with immense scope of development in smart gas meters market with government mandates playing a significant role. Major players such as Elster, GE Energy, Itron, Landis+Gyr, and Sensus are playing a significant role in the development of significant infrastructure required for the implementation of smart grids at ground level.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 16, 2018 – Landis+Gyr announced the release of Command Center 7.2, the latest version of its operating platform for the company’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks. Command Center 7.2 lays the groundwork for the next generation of IoT connectivity on the building in support for new devices and management of peer-to-peer communications on the network. It also enables enhanced integration with other utility software products.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-gas-meter-market-1686

Regional Analysis:

Both North America and Europe are estimated to hold a dominating share within the smart gas meter market. U.S. is another major market for Smart Gas Meters. Government policy mandates and fiscal incentives have been the primary drivers for the demand for Smart Gas Meters. Also, the region is the hub of major manufacturers which has the positive influence on the growth of the market. During the forecast period Government policy mandates and fiscal incentives have been the primary drivers for the demand for Smart Gas Meters. European region is expected to have the fastest growth in next half a decade. However, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register a considerably high growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments on account of government initiatives and roll-outs is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the European market.

Enquiry for the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1686