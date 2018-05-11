Proven Best Outlook Recovery Tool Receives Massive Update

DataNumen announces DataNumen Outlook Repair 5.5. The update brings in support for new Outlook 2016 and Office 365 as well as ability to recover deleted folders and messages.

Overall amount of emails sent worldwide in 2017 is estimated at 269 billion of messages and shows signs of weakening. Apparently, email conversations are going to stay one of the primary communication channels both for business and personal use. Hence the importance of keeping email data secured. But what if a PST file containing emails got damaged or does not open in Outlook for some reason?

DataNumen Outlook Repair easily deals with spectacular amount of issues causing Outlook to stop reading PST files. The program scans corrupted PST files for errors and automatically fixes all problems it finds. In particular, DataNumen Outlook Repair handles such errors as ‘the file is not a personal folders file’, ‘errors have been detected…’, ‘an unexpected error prevented access to the file’ and many others. The tool effectively repairs oversized PST files (bigger than 2GBs), recovers accidentally deleted folders and messages, and even helps to deal with lost or forgotten passwords for the encrypted PST files.

The new DataNumen Outlook Repair 5.5 can now repair PST files created in Outlook 2016 and also Outlook for Office 365. Taking into account extremely high recovery rate demonstrated by the tool in comparison with other repair software, DataNumen Outlook Repair is definitely one of the leading solutions that help users bring back lost emails, no matter what version of Outlook they use.

“Today DataNumen Outlook Repair is used by thousands technicians and home users worldwide”, comments Alan Chen, a representative of the company. “The tool finds application in data recovery companies and consulting firms. It also can be used in forensics to recover access to certain PST files”.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Outlook Repair is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016, 32-bit and 64-bit. The tool supports all versions of Outlook from 97 to 2016. The cost of the program is $199.95, and volume discounts are available.

