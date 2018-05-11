New Huawei MObile WiFi E5788 Review

After Netgear launched their 1Gbps Nighthawk M1, Huawei released their 1Gbps mobile Wi-Fi hotspot Huawei E5788 a few month later. The E5788 is definitely a great gadget for mobile users. Equipped with Qualcomm MDM9250 chipset, it is integrated with many new technologies that you couldn’t find in the previous Huawei mobile routers and also M1. Let’s view the following highlights.

Slim ID design, 2.4 inch touch screen

With a size of 129*65*13.5mm, the E5788 is in the style of slim ID design which weighs about 140g. It is very portable for carrying anywhere in your pocket. The 2.4 inch colorful touch screen lets you configure and manage the device simply. It also gives you more details to monitor its performance/data usage.

World Fastest Cat16, 1Gbps speed

The Huawei E5788 supports LTE Cat16 standard, with the best LTE capability: 4x4MIMO,4CC(Carrier aggregation) and 256QAM. With the 1Gbps peak speed, you could open an online 4K HD movie in seconds.

The E5788 has LTE 6 antennas with smart algorithm, it could automatically select the corresponding four antennas to work, achieve middle band, high band and ultra-high band full-band 4×4 MIMO.

4×4 MIMO can provide +100% speeds comparing to current mainstream 2×2 MIMO. And it also enhances the coverage significantly by 40%.

Huawei E5788 supports multi-carrier aggregation technology, aggregate non-contiguous spectrum and use more efficient. Up to the industry’s highest standard 4CC, it can upgrade user speed by times.

Compared to current mainstream 64QAM, 256QAM Modulation of the E5788 can carry more data in the same broadband network. The peak speed can be +33%.

Wi-Fi performance

The E5788 supports latest 802.11acstandard, 2.4G/5G dual band, up to 32 users access simultaneously(TBD).

And it also supports Wi-Fi guest function (which cannot find in other Huawei mobile hotspots), it was isolated from host network, only allow internet access. And you can share it with friends, no need to tell them the host password.

Power saving

The “smart supply” technology of Huawei E5788 ( https://www.store4g.com/huawei-e5788-mobile-wifi-prime/ ) could adjust power supply by tracking the transmit signal, which can significantly improve power efficiency. It can provided longer battery working/Idle time compared to traditional solution which uses fixed voltage power supply.

Bluetooth data transmit and wake up function could help users save 40% power. The E5788 support Bluetooth data transmit. Users can access the Internet through Bluetooth connection, save 40% power compared to Wi-Fi connection, and extend device working and standby time.

NFC technology, zero configurations for Wi-Fi

Just simply tap NFC device at E5788, it will connect to the E5788 Wi-Fi signal directly. True zero configuration to access the internet.

Huawei E5788 specifications

* Size: 129*65*13.5mm

* Weight: <140g

* 4G Features:

– LTE FDD Cat16 DL 4x4MIMO+3CC+256QAM (1Gbps)

– UL support 64QAM

– DL 4CC CA (600Mbps)/3CC CA(450Mps)

– 2CC CA(300Mbps)/UL 2CC CA – 100Mbps

– HSPA+ 42/5.76,21/5.76 Mbps

– HSPA:14/5.76,7.2/5.76Mbps

Huawei E5788u-96a Band:

– 4*4MIMO:B1/B3/B4/B7/B38/B40/B41/B42

– 4*4MIMO+2CC/4*4MIMO+3CC

– 4CC/3CC/2CC/UL 2CC

– LTE: B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41/B42

– UMTS：B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8 GSM:4Bands

* Chipset: MDM9250

* Wi-Fi:

– WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2*2 2.4G/5G

– WiFi guest function

* Easy to use: NFC, Bluetooth 4.0/2.1

* Battery:

– 3000mAh

– Working time: 10h ; Standby time: 600h

Screen: 2.4 inch touch screen

Others: Plug & Play, QR connection, Data and SMS, HiLinkApp