Infrared Imaging Market to 2024: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Study on Infrared Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Infrared Imaging Market by type (portable and fixed), component (IR detectors, IR lens systems IR sensors), technology (uncooled and cooled), application (medical, automotive, consumer electronics, firefighting, aerospace & defense and surveillance) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Infrared Imaging over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global infrared imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Development of micro bolometer which is used as a detector in thermal cameras is driving the growth of infrared imaging market. Additionally, rise in demand of high speed infrared cameras with advanced features and rise in implementation of military application under soldier modernization programs are significantly driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of infrared imaging market is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, infrared imaging products in security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection applications are providing several growth opportunities for the infrared imaging market over the upcoming years. Companies such as Axis Communications AB and Samsung Techwin are some of the major key players in the line of infrared imaging market.

Segments Covered

The report on global infrared imaging market covers segments such as type, component, technology and application. The type segments include portable and fixed. On the basis of component the global infrared imaging market is categorized into IR detectors, IR lens systems IR sensors and other. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the infrared imaging market is segmented as uncooled and cooled. On the basis of application the infrared imaging market is segmented as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, firefighting, aerospace & defense and surveillance.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infrared imaging market such as, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd., Sofradir Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. , DRS Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and Fluke Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global infrared imaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infrared imaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the infrared imaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the infrared imaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2. Global Infrared Imaging Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Infrared Imaging Market

4. Global Infrared Imaging Market by Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Portable

4.2 Fixed

5. Global Infrared Imaging Market by Component 2018 – 2024

5.1 IR Detectors

5.2 IR Lens Systems

5.3 IR Sensor s

5.4 Other

6. Global Infrared Imaging Market by Technology 2018 – 2024

6.1 Uncooled

6.2 Cooled

7. Global Infrared Imaging Market by Application 2018 – 2024

7.1 Medical

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.4 Firefighting

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.6 Surveillance

8. Global Infrared Imaging Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Infrared Imaging Market by Type

8.1.2 North America Infrared Imaging Market by Component

8.1.3 North America Infrared Imaging Market by Technology

8.1.4 North America Infrared Imaging Market by Application

8.1.5 North America Infrared Imaging Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Infrared Imaging Market by Type

8.2.2 Europe Infrared Imaging Market by Component

8.2.3 Europe Infrared Imaging Market by Technology

8.2.4 Europe Infrared Imaging Market by Application

8.2.5 Europe Infrared Imaging Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market by Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market by Component

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market by Technology

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market by Application

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Infrared Imaging Market by Type

8.4.2 RoW Infrared Imaging Market by Component

8.4.3 RoW Infrared Imaging Market by Technology

8.4.4 RoW Infrared Imaging Market by Application

8.4.5 RoW Infrared Imaging Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

9.2 Axis Communications AB

9.3 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd.

9.4 Sofradir Group

9.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

9.6 DRS Technologies, Inc.

9.7 Flir Systems, Inc

9.8 Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

9.9 General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

9.10 Fluke Corporation

