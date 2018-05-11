CGIS Surges Forward with DSS Valves

Vancouver, Canada – Jan. 4, 2018 – Today marks the start of the relationship between Vancouver based industrial valve distribution company CGIS and valve manufacturer, DSS Valves. Based out of Niles, Michigan, DSS Valves manufactures premium quality Severe Service Knife Gate Valves (SSKGVs), specifically designed for severe service applications. A recognized leader in the world of Severe Service Valves (SSVs), CGIS is now the sole distributor for this product line throughout Canada, Australia and at specific international hydrometallurgy locations.

What attracted CGIS to DSS Valves was the evolved design and added features of their Severe Service Knife Gate Valve offering. CGIS president and founder Ross Waters commented that “our 38 years of experience working with toxic and dangerous severe service applications taught us to dig deep on the manufacturers we choose to represent. When we encountered DSS Valves, we were blown away by both the mastery of their SSKGV design, and their ability to produce a premier product on time.”

The partnership between DSS Valves and CGIS is one built on mutual admiration. Trent Runyon, founder of DSS Valves had this to say about their relationship. “We really view CGIS as the leader in the Severe Service Valve industry, and Ross’ lifetime of industry knowledge and leadership in SSV specification played a key role in this partnership. We knew that CGIS would be able to get our products into the critical applications they’re designed for, which enables us to concentrate on our expertise – manufacturing.”

With each part of the manufacturing process occurring on North American soil, DSS Valves currently produces two main valve designs; the Severe Service Knife Gate Valve, and the Double Block and Bleed, which is a modification of the SSKGV that includes two gates. DSS Valves is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, and their products all meet the most rigorous API, ASME and MSS standards found in extreme pressure, temperature and corrosive processes.

About CGIS

CGIS is the global supplier of the highest performance valves, controls, and automation. With 38 years of experience, they are committed to understanding the application and ensuring their customers always get the right valve, well before a dollar is spent. With offices throughout Canada and Australia, they serve customers worldwide – on six continents. CGIS offers a unique ability to deliver superior technical expertise in the world of Severe Service Valve (SSV) applications, which improve their customer’s reliability, safety, and bottom line in a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

About DSS Valves

Based out of Niles, MI, DSS Valves is a team of engineering and manufacturing professionals with decades of experience in the creating premier Severe Service Knife Gate Valves for Oil & Gas, Mining, Steel, Pulp & Paper, and Water/Wastewater industries. They specialize in creating valves that thrive in the harshest environments and their products are known for handling differential pressure scenarios, corrosive materials, extreme temperatures and detrimental solids. Visit www.dssvalves.com to learn more about DSS Valves.

