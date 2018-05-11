Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2023

Animal blood products are employed in a variety of laboratory procedures, including their addition to culture media for added enrichment and determination of hemolytic reactions of microorganisms. Animal blood products also serve as sources of stabilized, washed, pooled red blood cells for use in serological procedures. The animal blood types frequently used in the production of culture media are sheep, horse, rabbit and bovine blood.

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market segmentation is based on derivatives type (fetal bovine serum, fibrinogen, immunoglobulin, serum albumin, new born calf serum, thrombin), animal type (bovine, ovine), application (cell culture media, cosmetic industry, diagnostic industry, food industry, nutrition supplements, pet food industry, pharmaceutical industry, sports nutrition, others).

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

Major players operating in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market and profiled in this report include ANZCO Foods Ltd., Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Kraeber & Co GmbH, Lake Immunogenics, Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Inc., Proliant Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

1. Derivatives Type

1.1. Fetal Bovine Serum

1.2. Fibrinogen

1.3. Immunoglobulin

1.4. Serum Albumin

1.5. Others (New Born Calf Serum, Thrombin, etc.)

2. Animal Type

2.1. Bovine

2.2. Ovine

3. Application

3.1. Cell Culture Media

3.2. Cosmetic Industry

3.3. Diagnostic Industry

3.4. Food Industry

3.5. Nutrition Supplements

3.6. Pet Food Industry

3.7. Pharmaceutical Industry

3.8. Sports Nutrition

3.9. Others

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. ANZCO Foods Ltd.

5.2. Auckland BioSciences Ltd.

5.3. Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

5.4. Kraeber & Co GmbH

5.5. Lake Immunogenics, Inc.

5.6. LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Inc.

5.7. Proliant Inc.

5.8. Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc.

5.9. Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA)

5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

