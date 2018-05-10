Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 Men’s Watch

The Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch is one of the most elegant among the dress-sports category, preserving the good-ol’ classical spirit through its shape and design, which can be called pretty in lack of a better word. The Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch is free from the influences of the actual trends in the fashion industry and stands out as an exception in terms of simple design, class and simplicity.

As far as performance goes, the Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch is one of the finest examples of Swiss technological expertise and perfection. It houses a Swiss-made automatic Valjoux chronograph movement known for its excellent accuracy, rugged build and long service intervals.

The Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch has its leaf-shaped hour and minute hands built from in stainless steel, while the sweeping hand in the sub-dial at 9 shows the regular passage of seconds. The chronograph function is highly legible; the seconds counted with the central, long sweeping-seconds hand. The corresponding minutes and hours of the chronograph are shown through the 12 and 6 o’clock sub dials while he analog day and date window shows at 3.

One thing that stops it from being a full-fledged sports watch is a lack of the tachymeter scale, but the presence of the same would take away its classic appeal. The Tissot Watches For Men are meant for use in the white galleries and not on the turf, though it has been built strong enough to take such hardships with a smiling face.

Created for every day wear and to exhibit a casual elegance fitting in with almost every kind of urban activities and places, the Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch is neither too big nor too small and is acceptable to a large range of wrist sizes.

Both on top and below, the Tissot T-Classic Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph T006.414.16.263.00 T0064141626300 Men’s Watch is fitted with sapphire crystal, which enhances its aesthetic value greatly and lets you have a glimpse of the movement at work. It also ensures that you are indeed getting a high-quality Swiss, mechanical automatic chronograph movement for the price as per the claim of the manufacturer.

Bottom line: The Tissot T-Classic Tradition Quartz Men’s Watch belongs to the Tissot Classic collection and is meant for them who want a dress watch with add-on functionalities. Blending together a timeless elegance and an extremely high end built and material quality, the Le Locle Valjoux Chronograph is an excellent timepiece that’s low on price with a great deal of versatility.