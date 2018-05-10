Agriculture Robots Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Study on Agriculture Robots Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Agriculture Robots Market by type(unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors, automated harvesting systems and milking robot), application(intravenous access, field farming, dairy farm, irrigation, crop management, weather tracking & monitoring, animal, soil, and inventory management) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Agriculture Robots over the period of 2017 to 2023. ccording to report the global agriculture robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global agriculture robots market covers segments such as type and application. The type segments include unmanned aerial vehicles (uav)/drones, driverless tractors, automated harvesting systems and milking robot. On the basis of application the global agriculture robots market is categorized into harvest management, intravenous access, field farming, dairy farm management, irrigation management, crop management, weather tracking & monitoring, animal management, soil management, and inventory management.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agriculture robots market such as, Autocopter Corp, AG Eagle LLC, AG Leader Technology, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, Agjunction, Inc., Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, and Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global agriculture robots market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of agriculture robots market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the agriculture robots market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agriculture robots market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_agriculture_robots_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Agriculture Robots Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Agriculture Robots Market

4. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

4.2 Driverless Tractors

4.3 Automated Harvesting Systems

4.4 Milking Robot

5. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Harvest Management

5.2 Intravenous Access

5.3 Field Farming

5.4 Dairy Farm Management

5.5 Irrigation Management

5.6 Crop management

5.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring

5.8 Animal management

5.9 Soil management

5.10 Inventory Management

6. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Agriculture Robots Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Agriculture Robots Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Agriculture Robots Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Agriculture Robots Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Agriculture Robots Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Agriculture Robots Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Agriculture Robots Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW Agriculture Robots Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Agriculture Robots Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Autocopter Corp

7.2 AG Eagle LLC

7.3 AG Leader Technology

7.4 Lely Holding S.À.R.L

7.5 Agjunction, Inc.

7.6 Trimble Inc.

7.7 Deere & Company

7.8 Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Click the Below View Full Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_agriculture_robots_market