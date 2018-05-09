Worldwide Specialty Oils Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Global Industry Analysis, 2022

Market Overview:

Leading edible oil companies are focusing more on R&D in terms of product innovations and introducing active key ingredients to edible oil having better functionality. Specialty oils are alternative to conventional edible oils which have extra fat and lipid content. Innovations and upgrading technology have been principle of the research wing. Through extensive research and techniques, the companies are developing functional oils with aided health benefits.

Extensive investments are made in research and advanced technologies to enhance product range, and simultaneously provide new hybrids to meet the expanding market needs. Increasing popularity of functional food and specialty ingredients in diet among the population is likely to surge the global specialty oils market owing to high consumption of low-fat oil in diet. Additionally, high acceptance of natural ingredients and green label products in oil processing is supporting the growth of specialty oils market.

The amount of obese population and diseases such as hypertension, high blood cholesterol and other heart diseases due to high fat intake is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the growing population. This has intensified the demand for specialty oils and low-fat alternatives from several industries such as dairy, bakery, snacks & beverages and others. Moreover, rising demand for specialty food and innovative food ingredients is projected to drive the growth of specialty oils market over the review period.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov-2017 NutriGold launched its new product fish oil plant gels. The product is vegan soft gel made of tapioca to the VMS aisle. Strategic product launches will help in strengthening company’s base and also bring up with new products.

Mar 2017 Landec Corporation a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions within the packaged food and biomaterial markets went through a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil, Inc. This merger will help the company to foster its business segment in specialty oils segment.

Nov 2017 BASF Newtrition Launched accelon Omega-3 Absorption Technology. The company is highly inclined towards R&D activities. This step by the company will help to improve the quality of product line. Additionally, it is also supporting the company to come up with high quality specialized oils.

May 2017 Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, announced its new product launch, fish oil thin shell Easy Burst Chewables. This product is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The company is targeting more towards new product launch in near future to expand its business segment.

Competitive Analysis:

Market players in oil industry have been investing on product development and continuous product improvement to cater the consumer needs. Specialty oils contain ingredients which support improved human health. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids are common ingredients used in preparation of specialty oils. Manufacturers also rely on palm, soybean, coconut, cottonseed, and rapeseed oils to prepare specialty oils owing to better heart health benefits associated with consumption. The strategic sales plan of specialty oil manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing and distributing the products along with product promotion in exhibitions and other platforms and choosing right marketing strategies which gives out a clear to target audience. Specialty oil manufacturers have collaborated with healthcare and medical advisors to arrange consumer awareness campaigns to help them choose healthier products.

The key players profiled in specialty oils are as La Tourangelle (France), Roland Food (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), Dr. Adorable (U.S), AFRUE (Spain), Corilanga (Italy), BST International (Turkey), Agro International ltd (Banladesh), Shiv sales corporation (India), Silverline Chemical Ltd (India), Naturalist, LLC (Russia), Cargill (U.S.), BEIDAHUANG GROUP (China), J-OIL MILLS INC.(Japan), The Savola Group (Saudi Arabia )

Market Segments:

The global specialty oils market has been divided into type, process type, application, and region.

On the Basis of Type: Soybean oil, Cottonseed oil, Palm oil, Coconut oil, Rapeseed oil, Others

On the Basis of Process Type: Hot pressed, Cold pressed and others

On the Basis of Application: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global specialty oils market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among the entire region, Asia Pacific is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region comprises developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. India is found to be a major consumer of palm oil. Increasing consumption of oils and the demand for palm and soybean oils is driving the market growth in the region. Also, increasing cardiac diseases among the consumers in European countries is also positively influencing the overall sales specialty oils in the review period. Additionally, Europe is also an attractive destination for the specialty oils manufacturers during the forecast period.