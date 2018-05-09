Polyurea Market is expected to reach USD $1.40 billion by the End of 2022

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Polyurea Market approximates that the Polyurea market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

The global polyurea market was worth USD 0.87 billion in the year 2014 and is foreseen to garner roughlyUSD 1.40 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Polyurea Market – Report Overview:

In 2014 the global polyurea market was sized 114.3 kilo tons. Polyurea is utilized in a number of applications that include transportation and construction due to its unusual features like high thermal stability, fast curing time, outstanding water insensitivity and pigment compatibility.

This polymer is obtained from the reaction of synthetic resin blended polymers and isocyanate compounds via step-growth polymerization. The polymer is extensively utilized in the production of lining systems, sealants, coatings and adhesives.

Polyurea is used in adhesives and sealants owing to its outstanding adhesion features on surfaces such as concrete, wood blasted steel and bitumen. Increasing utilization of sealants and adhesives as bonding substances in sectors like construction and automotive is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Growing disbursement on the utilization of lining systems for the protection of the environment processes like landfill control, owing to strict regulations with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of pollution the demand of the polyurea is expected to boost.

Polyurea Market – Regional Outlook:

The regional market of North America registered for 39.8 percent of the total volume in 2014. Enhancement in the infrastructure in the United States owing to rising number of residential structures is anticipated to boost the utilization of the polymer as adhesives and coatings. Asia Pacific is anticipated to encounter significant growth owing to confident outlook towards the construction sector in countries like India and China on account of growing expenditure for urban development.

Polyurea Market – Top Major Market Players:

The major industries in the global Polyurea market are Nukote Coating Systems International, Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI), LineX Protective Coatings, BASF, SWD Polyurethane, PPG Industries and VersaFlex Inc. Nukote Coating Systems inaugurated manufacturing at its new facility based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in May, 2011.

Polyurea Market – Report’s Magnitude:

This report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several above-mentioned segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

