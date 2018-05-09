PeopleReady Helps Individuals Connect to their Dream Jobs Easily with JobStack

A smartphone, along with the right mobile app, will help individuals land their ideal job. Jobseekers in need of a great job search mobile app can go to PeopleReady and download the JobStack mobile app.

[AIEA, 5/9/2018] — Looking for work is both demanding and time-consuming. Sometimes, it is so because individuals don’t just look for any job; they search for jobs that support their dreams and employers that share their goals and values.

Although finding their ideal job may seem challenging, it is not impossible. An article from Business News Daily notes that jobseekers can zero in on their dream jobs with a smart device and the right app.

Why Use a Job Search Mobile App

Janet Lamwatthananon, a career advice expert, highlights the following benefits of a job search app.

Easy submission of requirements – A job app makes submitting to recruiters and companies seamless and easy. It also keeps jobseekers updated regarding the status of their application.

Apply anytime, anywhere–Business News Daily says a job app enables individuals to take their job hunt on the go. It means they can apply to job openings whenever and wherever they want.

Making Job Search Easy with JobStack

While the web offers many job apps to help individuals with their job hunt, the JobStack mobile app of PeopleReady makes the job search stress-free. The company came up with JobStack to connect its associates to the job vacancies that match their lifestyle.

Apart from seeing and choosing the next job vacancy right from a mobile device, people using JobStack will be able to check out the details regarding the posting, such as the job description, pay, and work hours. This way, jobseekers know exactly what to expect.

PeopleReady has made JobStack available for download on both iOS and Android devices. The app is free of charge.

About PeopleReady

On top of helping jobseekers find the job they want, PeopleReady provides businesses with access to one of the biggest groups of dependable workers in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company’s workers come from various industries, such as marine, manufacturing, transportation, hospitality, and construction. It does the screening and recruiting, so businesses can focus on getting their work done.

Visit http://www.peopleready.com/ for more information.