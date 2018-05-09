Global Aortic Endografts Market US$ 3 Billion by 2023

The global aortic endografts market expected to reach US$ 3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 6.9% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The endograft is a fabric-covered metallic stent that is inserted into an abdominal aortic aneurysm without need for a surgical approach and its resulting side effects. An endograft comprises one of two types of stented grafts: abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA).

The global aortic endografts market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global aortic endografts market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global aortic endografts market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global aortic endografts market and profiled in this report include Bolton Medical, Braile Biomedica, Cardiatis, Cook Medical, Cordis (Cardinal Health), Endologix, Inc., Endospan, Jotec, Lombard Medical Technologies Plc, Medtronic Plc, Microport Medical, Nano Endoluminal, Terumo Medical Corp., Transcatheter Technologies, TriVascular, Inc., Vascutek, and W. L. Gore and Associates.

1. Device Type

1.1. Abdominal Aortic Endografts

1.2. Thoracic Aortic Endografts

1.3. Fenestrated and Branched Aortic Endografts

1.4. Flow Diverting Aortic Endografts

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Bolton Medical

3.2. Braile Biomedica

3.3. Cardiatis

3.4. Cook Medical

3.5. Cordis (Cardinal Health)

3.6. Endologix, Inc.

3.7. Endospan

3.8. Jotec

3.9. Lombard Medical Technologies Plc

3.10. Medtronic Plc

3.11. Microport Medical

3.12. Nano Endoluminal

3.13. Terumo Medical Corp.

3.14. Transcatheter Technologies

3.15. TriVascular Inc.

3.16. Vascutek

3.17. W. L. Gore and Associates

