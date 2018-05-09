Center For Patients Of Dementia & Alzheimer’s In Belton, TX

Belton, TX/2018 – Assisted living comes to the rescue of senior citizens who are not capable of taking care of themselves and their basic needs due to weakening of mental and physical faculties with age. Luvida Memory Care is an assisted living community that aims to enrich the lives of seniors in every possible way.

It was formed with an aim to help seniors with Alzheimer’s and Dementia by providing round the clock assistance at every stage. The senior care home has well trained care attendants who provide an individualized approach to seniors residing at the facility. The mission of the facility is to take care of seniors with utmost dignity and grace while helping them enjoy the highest quality of life.

Services Provided At The Care Center

• Personal Hygiene – Seniors are provided with large walk-in safety showers and private half bathrooms. The staff at the care center also assists seniors in dressing & grooming themselves if needed.

• Mobility Assistance ­– The assisted living facility is particularly keen on ensuring that seniors have freedom of mobility. The staff is trained to swiftly modify mobility assistance as per the needs of the residents.

• Medication Management – Staff members help in monitoring and charting the medications of residents. This is done to ensure that they consume the right dosage on right time.

• Treatment Rooms –The rooms are provided to medical and rehabilitation personnel who visit the community from time to time.

Other Services

• Housekeeping

• Dressing and grooming

• Laundry

• Incontinence management

• Three meals and three snacks daily

• Nursing staff on-call 24/7

• Entertainment in the form of music and activities, books, movies etc.

• Special community events where family members are also invited

• Provision of safety cameras and safe outdoor walking paths

• Exercise programs

For more information about the services provided at the facility, feel free to call at (254) 613-4119. You can also visit 2400 Piazza Drive, Belton, TX 76513 or log on to http://luvidacare.com