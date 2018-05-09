Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market Research Report 2018 expands Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market by Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Players, and Upcoming Opportunities with Regional Outlook to 2023. Report segments Automotive Adaptive Suspension System by Type (Semi-active Suspension system and Active Suspension System), Actuation Type (Hydraulic system, Electromagnetic systems, Solenoid valve systems, and others), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle) and region. Global market for Automotive Adaptive Suspension System is expected to grow at a 6.12% growth rate during the forecast period.

Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Global Market Highlights:

Key Players in Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Analyzed Are: Bose Corporation (U.S.), Quanser Inc. (Canada), ZF Sachs AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (India), Porsche Cars North America, Inc (U.S.), LORD Corporation (U.S.), BWI Group (Dayton, Ohio), and Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland).

The Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market is segmented based on types, actuation types, vehicle types, and regions. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as pure active suspension system and semi-active suspension system. The pure active suspension system is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it provides better ride comfort and improved performance of the vehicle. The pure active suspension system also improves the braking system and increased performance, which will result in the increase usage of the segment. On the basis of actuation type, the market is segmented as hydraulic system, electromagnetic systems, solenoid valve systems, and others. Electromagnetic systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because they can directly monitor the movement of the vehicle body, through a computer by supplying data, constantly. This ease of monitoring will lead to the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

The factors responsible for the growth of Automotive Adaptive Suspension System are enhancement in performance of the vehicle, and increased demand of vehicle. These factors result in growing sales in developing nation, and ease of use. The Automotive Adaptive Suspension System provides the vehicle with better suspension system so as to provide ease of travelling. The advancement in technology, allows the car manufacturers to achieve a higher degree of ride quality by maintaining the tires perpendicular to the road. This advancement in technology will result in increased use of Automotive Adaptive Suspension Systems in cars, leading in the growth of the market. The Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6 .12% during the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as the region experienced early development in active suspension system. The other main reasons for the growth of North America is that they have a larger market for the luxury vehicles, which will result in the increase use of the Automotive Adaptive Suspension System. Europe is expected to be the second largest region in this market due to the rise in high end vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market due to the growing automotive industry in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Adaptive Suspension Systems market by its type, actuation type, vehicle type, and region.

The current trend in the automotive industry is going toward technology advancement. The growing technology have led to the change in the suspension system from passive suspension to the active suspension system. In active suspension system, the drive can redefine the mode such as comfort and sports by clicking buttons, onboard. The technology change in the automotive industry has led to the advancements in Automotive Adaptive Suspension System. Unlike passive suspension system that changes the movement by the surface of the road, the Automotive Adaptive Suspension System has the ability to control the movement of the vehicle through the onboard system. The onboard system, for changing the mode makes it easier for the driver to use it. The Automotive Adaptive Suspension Systems are of two types, namely pure active suspension system and semi-active suspension system. Semi-active suspension system is the one, in which only the shock absorber is adjusted in order to detect the movement of the system. The pure active suspension system controls all the components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicle.

The report for Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

