Hotel Ruidoso Has Something for Everyone

Hotel Ruidoso provides many different room types and on-site amenities to accommodate everyone and ensure our guests have a memorable visit.

Hotel Ruidoso is nestled in the historic district of Ruidoso called Midtown district. The hotel is also close a variety of attractions and historic sites of interest. The hotel has an AAA rating and is also rated a 3 diamondhotel. We are also the newest of all Ruidoso NM Hotels and Cabins. In being the newest, there are many modern features to our roomsand other amenities available to guests staying in our hotel.

The hotel has a wide range of rooms depending on number of guests and guests’ preferences and needs. If a guest desires a large king bed and sofa, we can provide that, or if the guest prefers to have double beds, then we can provide a standard Queen room. We also have rooms for handicapped guests wishing to stay in our hotel.

Our rooms are equipped with refrigerators, microwaves, iron & ironing board, and a coffee maker. Guests can also find a 32” or a 40” LCD TV equipped with DirectTV and other movie channels including HBO.Guests can also enjoy a free hot breakfast every morning.

We also provide guests with the opportunity to make memories outdoors in our grill area. The grill area is fully equipped with a grill, grilling utensils, and patio furniture all at no extra cost to the guest. Should the guest decide they want to grill for a whole group of people, we have meeting spaces available where guests can congregate and have gatherings or meetings. We can cater any gathering or meeting should guests require it.

We also want to ensure our guests can stay fit if they are used to working out at home. To do this, we have an indoor heated pool that our guests can use at their leisure. If they don’t like water aerobics or exercises, we offer a fully equipped fitness center..Finally, if guests feel hungry late at night, we offer a 24-hour shop where they can conveniently get something.

We strive to consistently offer guests the flexibility they need to make sure they enjoy their holiday visit with us. Our different room ranges provide guests with the level of comfort they seek. We also provide guests an opportunity to not only relax, but to stay active to keep up with their daily routine. Finally, guests can have a cook out or arrange a gathering and meeting at our premises.

