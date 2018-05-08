Event Management Software Market Expected to Account for US$ 10 Bn by the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Companies have begun the usage of event management software as it helps in improving the efficiency of the events business. The significant features of this software helps in powering successful events for industries as well as organizations of all sizes.

Global Market for Event Management Software: Dynamics Influencing Revenue Growth

With regards to revenue, the software segment is the most significant segment in the global event management software market and is projected to attain a market value of greater than US$ 5,000 Mn in 2017. Apart from this, software segment is expected to display substantial revenue growth owing to the increase in the adoption of professional services by corporate companies. The improved benefits of event management software is the key factor enhancing the adoption as well as growth of the software segment over the predictable period.

Social media platforms are turning out to be the most popular way for promoting as well as marketing events, social causes, campaigns, etc. The registration process is supported by software segment and people who visit the particular page on Facebook will be provided with e-ticket on their smartphone by the event management software. The e-ticket just has to be shown in the venue and entry will be given soon after the formalities of payment is done, which is either through cash or online payment. The ease and convenience of this process is also an important factor that eventually drives the market. Additionally, increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions due to ease in accessibility and cost-efficiency is also aiding to the growth of software segment. All of these factors together are producing robust development in the global market for event management software’s software segment.

Taxonomy of Global Market for Event Management Software

The segmentation of the global market for event management software is done on the basis of enterprise type, deployment type, component type, industry type as well as region.

On the basis of enterprise type, the global market for event management software is segmented into large, medium and small enterprise. On the basis of deployment type, the global market for event management software is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on the component type, the global market for event management software is segmented into software and services. Based on the sub-segment, software is segmented further into analytics and reporting, venue management, event marketing, event planning and others. Based on the sub-segment, services is segmented further as managed services and professional services. On the basis of industry type, the global market for event management software is segmented into travel and hospitality, education, government, event planner, corporate and others. On the basis of region, the global market for event management software is segmented into MEA, Japan, APEJ, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America and North America.

