Cold Insulation Market Business Research Report Demand Application Opportunities Features Share Size Global Statistics and Forecast Analysis 2023

Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by styrene and butadiene link. Styrene butadiene rubber are an artificial or synthetic rubbers based on polymers. The styrene butadiene rubber are broadly classified as emulsion based SBR and solution based SBR. A majority of the styrene butadiene rubber in the market are emulsion based polymers which is better suited to meet the increasingly stringent specifications of high-performance tires. On the other hand solution based styrene butadiene rubber are available in relatively lesser amount, which are suitable for a small range of application The advantageous properties exhibited by styrene butadiene rubber include its heat aging and abrasion resistance but is inferior in terms of elongation and hot tear strength. The major uses of styrene butadiene rubber can be found in manufacturing various products such as adhesives and sealants, industrial conveyor belts, gasket plate heat exchangers and hoses, electric cables, footwear, and automotive tires & tubes. Automotive industry, building & construction industry, and footwear making industry are major end user industries of styrene butadiene rubber.

As styrene butadiene rubber is one of the key components of synthetic rubber, trends in production and supply of styrene butadiene rubber. Considering the large amount of SBR that is being consumed in the manufacture of tires and tire products, demand is very much dependent on the automotive industry and tire sectors as a whole. As styrene butadiene rubber products are used in almost all emerging industries such as automotive, construction and electrical, the demand for styrene butadiene rubber is steadily growing. In past few years global market for styrene butadiene rubber is growing at higher pace due to its greater energy saver and reduce fuel consumption which is in favor sustainability principle. The global rubber market, wherein styrene butadiene rubber holds significant share, is growing at higher CAGR in the forecast period, which is projected to fuel demand of styrene butadiene rubber in coming years. The automobile industry around the world is driving the demand of the product for tires which is expected to help styrene butadiene rubber market to grow further.

In terms of markets size, the major regions in the global styrene butadiene rubber market are Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Other regions include the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing market for synthetic rubber holding more than 30% share of the global styrene butadiene rubber market. The region has undertaken expansion of its infrastructural projects and mulling to revive the footwear making and other industries, which is anticipated to propel the demand of styrene butadiene rubber in this region. The constant rise of both construction and automotive industry in this region is also projected to continue to fetch a major share of the overall demand of styrene butadiene rubber in this region. North America is closely following Asia Pacific to be the second most significant region in the global styrene butadiene rubber market. Growing reconstruction activities and increasing demand from automotive industry are driving the growth of regional styrene butadiene rubber market. In the transportation sector aircraft and automotive industry are the two dominant segments consuming major share of overall demand of styrene butadiene rubber. Europe is another substantial market in the global styrene butadiene rubber market.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into emulsion styrene butadiene rubber and solution styrene butadiene rubber. On the basis of end use the market is segmented into automotive, construction, industrial, adhesives & sealants, footwear making, electrical & electronics, and others. Geographically, the global styrene butadiene rubber market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China),

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL (South Korea),

LANXESS (Germany),

JSR Corporation (Japan),

Trinseo (U.S.),

Sibur Holding PAO (Russia),

Michelin Corporation (France),

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan),

Reliance Industries Limited (India),

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy).

