Casino M8trix Introduces the M8trix Girls: Brand Ambassadors for the Bay Area Community

San Jose, California (webnewswire) May 8, 2018 – These brand ambassadors are determined to positively influence the Bay Area through community outreach and charitable efforts.

You will find M8trix Girls attending local sporting events, helping to feed the homeless, visiting a local animal rescue organization, and working to keep the Bay Area parks clean. They are an extension of the casino’s commitment to service and providing to the community.

Shelby is one of the various M8trix Girls you may see around town. “My favorite part about being a M8trix Girl is getting out into the community and giving back. My favorite event I have participated in so far has been San Jose’s Earth Day,” she shared via the M8trix Girls’ social media account.

An Impressive Group of Women and Their Commitment to Service

This group of women have learned about the fascinating history of Casino M8trix, how to play the casino games, how to place bets, and more. The girls are primed to professionally represent Casino M8trix well through positive attitudes, as they become the faces of this popular casino at various events throughout the Bay Area.

Take the opportunity to meet the M8trix Girls and read their interesting and unique personal bios. Keep an eye out for them at various events around San Jose, and be sure to follow their exciting adventures on the M8trix Girls Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts!

Bay Area Casino Gives Back through Charitable Efforts

Casino M8trix provides the M8trix Girls with the resources needed to serve the community in a variety of ways. This includes not only generous donations but also extends far beyond money. The M8trix Girls can be seen at various sporting venues, hospitals, and charity events, uplifting spirits and genuinely making people’s lives better.

Other events and charities you might see them at include:

– Second Harvest Food Bank

– Earth Day (Great American Litter Pick Up)

– Humane Society

– Walk and Wag Event

– Breast Cancer Awareness

– Meals for the Elderly

Through all these efforts and more, it is clear that community involvement is at the heart of Casino M8trix!

About Casino M8trix

Casino M8trix is San Jose’s premiere 24/7 entertainment destination where you can find non-stop action, world-class cuisine, and luxurious entertainment lounges. Play your favorite games at excellent gaming tables, explore a diverse menu of American and Asian fare, and host your next party or event in the state-of-the-art event tower.

While Casino M8trix guests are a number one priority, the casino also endeavors to improve our community as a whole. M8trix Girls have the privilege to both promote the casino and generously give back to the community through local outreach.

