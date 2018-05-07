Software Defined Radio Market Considering Insights and Trends for 2018 – 2023

Software Defined Radio Market – Overview:

The concept of Software Defined Radio (SDR) is old, although in the last few years, this market has gone through many changes in terms of use and technology. Moreover, digital electronics technology and communication technologies have evolved in the radio market. SDR is a type of radio transmission system where transmission is carried out by the use of software on an embedded system or personal computer. Hardware components, such as filters, amplifiers, detectors, mixers demodulators, and modulators, are now replaced by embedded systems. SDR is capable of transmitting and receiving a long range of frequency. When the data from a source is changed into digital format, the secondary activities involved in radio communications are done with the help of software-driven automated functions.

SDR modifies the tactical information system as embedded software. This software is further used in SDR to assist in the selection of the dynamic of transmission channel. Rise in the number of digital service users result in the improved adoption rate of software defined radio. The demand for SDRs will increase in the coming years, owing to the increase in the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the SDR products provided by companies. The SDR manufacturing industry has modified its systems from analog to digital. Due to this reason, the advanced capabilities of digital radio are expected to drive the growth of the SDR market. Companies undergo multiple regulations from government, which govern the SDR market, and this impacts the market growth and trends.

Major Key Players

ASELSAN (Turkey),

BAE Systems (U.K),

Thales Group (France),

Rockwell Collins (U.S.),

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.),

Elbit Systems (Israel),

Leonardo G.p.A (Italy),

Northrop Grumman (U.S.),

Harris Corporation (U.S.), and ROHDE & SCHWARZ (Germany).

The Software Defined Radio Market to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The software defined radio market for communication has a great scope across various applications. As far as SDR market is concerned, the market is expected to dominate in terms of upcoming radio innovations and technologies. The rise in demand for reliable transmission devices plays a crucial role in the growth of this market. Software defined radio gives various advantages of interoperability, flexibility, and re-configurability, which serve as a larger advantage for its deployment in commercial and homeland security.

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to dominate the software defined radio market, due to the predominant use of software defined radios for tactical military transmission in the defense sector. Latest software defined radios consist of wideband network waveform with the facility to provide mobile network connectivity across the battle space.

The software defined radio market has been categorized and studied on the basis of component, such as transmitter, receiver, software and an auxiliary system. The software component segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate due to the demand for latest software defined radios. An upgrade in the software makes systems capable with new waveforms without the requirement for new hardware.

The software defined radio market is segmented on the basis of frequency band into Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and High Frequency (HF). The UHF band segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate due to the rising usage of this frequency band for telecommunication in commercial applications. UHF band is used for transmission in transportation applications, such as civilian air traffic controls and intelligent transportation systems.

Regional Analysis

Countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, are increasingly investing in the research and development of their tactical communication capabilities. Asia Pacific is also experiencing high usage rate of 4G networks. The large-scale installation of new 4G towers and upgradation of older towers in Asia Pacific region will support high-speed 4G LTE networks.

Military modernization programs are being initiated by several countries, such as South Korea, India, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. The issues faced in the consolidation of the various sub-systems are a challenge to the SDR market.