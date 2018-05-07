Pai Hospital Helps Male Who Have Infertility Problem

Vasco Da Gama, Goa, May’18: Pai Hospital helps people who have infertility problem. Generally, most people still think of infertility as a women’s problem. Almost 30% of infertile couples have problems only with the male partner. Infertility in a man may be the sole reason that a couple cannot conceive, or it may simply add to the difficulties caused by infertility in the woman.

Pai Hospital, one of the leading IVF centres in Goa, which presents male infertility treatment. In infertility evaluation, a couple constitutes a biological unit and therefore, investigations of both partners individually and collectively are essential to plan a rational approach to treatment. This also ensures couple counselling and improves success rates.

There are different causes of male infertility:

• Birth defects

• Thermal causes

• Infections

• Hormonal causes

• Genetic

• Immunological causes

• Penile disorders

• Obstruction of efferent ducts

Doctor evaluates an infertile male at their office, the couple should be evaluated as a single unit. The husband is asked about his age, duration of marriage and any history of previous children fathered. Husband is also asked about his past medical/ surgical history, occupational history and about any difficulty with intercourse. Social habits like smoking, tobacco use and alcohol are of importance.

Treatment of male infertility:

The specific treatment depends on the cause detected during the investigation process.

• The general treatment consists of supplementing the diet with specific vitamins and antioxidants which are known to improve sperm function.

• Sexually transmitted diseases and other male reproductive system infections require specific medical therapy.

• Diabetes and hypertension requires to be controlled and if possible with sperm-friendly medications.

• Obstructions, birth defects or physical damage needs to be corrected by surgery. Some of these surgeries are complex.

• Erectile dysfunction, retrograde or premature ejaculation usually has underlying causes. Correction of the underlying cause needs to be done.

• Genetic diseases: These conditions have a poor prognosis and fewer treatment modalities that can help.

• Hormonal problems: These need to be corrected and are usually reversible.

