Market Study on Expected Growth for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Study on Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by hypervisor type (hyper-v, VM ware), application (data protection, remote office/branch office, virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization, cloud computing, data center consolidation), end-use (healthcare, life science, media, entertainment, IT, telecom, finance) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Increase in demand for data protection and disaster recovery and low total cost of ownership are the factors driving the growth of the global hyper converged infrastructure market. Additionally, increase in efficiency of IT infrastructure from various application segments to reduce cost are also rising the demand for the market. However, high cost of research and development is restraining the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Moreover, cloud computing is providing the major growth opportunities for the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Segments Covered

The report on global hyper-converged infrastructure market covers segments such as hypervisor type, application, and end-use. The hypervisor type segments include hyper-v and VM ware, KVM. On the basis of application the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is categorized into data protection, remote office/branch office, virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization and cloud computing and data center consolidation. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented as healthcare & life science, media & entertainment, it & telecom, finance and government.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market such as, Nimboxx Inc., Nutanix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Scale Computing, Simplivity Corporation, Vmware Inc., Maxta Inc., Gridstore, Inc., and Pivot3.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hyper-converged infrastructure market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hyper-converged infrastructure market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

