Lansdowne Dental Care Adds New Procedures

Lansdowne Dental Care, a highly specialized cosmetic and general dentist office in Leesburg, now offers additional procedures.

The dental office recently announced that it offers new areas of procedural focus in children’s airway health including orofacial myofunctional therapy and Myobrace.

Children’s airway health problems include conditions like sleep apnea, which can cause high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Defects of the mouth, throat or jaw structure that may occur during childhood often contribute to these problems. Addressing the problems sooner than later helps patients avoid future health problems.

Dentists can treat obstructive sleep apnea, the more common type of sleep apnea, by using oral appliances to help adjust the tongue and mandible’s position so that the airway stays open. They cannot diagnose children’s airway issues but can provide treatment including myofunctional therapy or orthodontics including Myobrace, a type of interceptive orthodontics.

Myobrace focuses on treating the underlying causes of crooked teeth, often without the need to use braces. Patients often wear the intra-oral appliances for one hour each day plus overnight while sleeping to help correct poor oral habits and align the teeth and jaws.

Lansdowne Dental Care offers other specialized services including dental implants, Invisalign, gum disease therapies and more. The Leesburg dental care office, which prides itself on staying on the cutting edge of technology, was the first northern Virginia dental facility to offer laser dentistry.

The primary objective is to ensure the patient’s comfort, convenience and health.

“Our talented team of dedicated and experienced professionals recognize the unique smile portfolio of each patient,” said Dr. Tracey Nguyen. “We work diligently to help you achieve a smile that is true to you and makes you feel confident.”

For more information about Lansdowne Dental Care, visit its website at https://lansdownedentist.com or call 703-723-7810.

