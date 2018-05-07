Industrial Laser Market 2018 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2024

Study on Industrial Laser Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Laser Market by product type (fiber lasers, Co2 lasers, solid state lasers), power type (high, medium, low power), end-use (medical, defense, oil, gas, manufacturing, construction, automotive, electronics), application (marking, micrometrials, macromaterials) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Industrial Laser over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global industrial laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Increase in need for product marking to offer better traceability is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing need for heat treatment, welding and drilling are driving the demand for industrial laser market. However, difficulties in cutting the reflective metals such as aluminum and copper is a primary factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the advantages of laser cutting technology over the traditional methods of cutting are anticipated to boost opportunities for the key players in the global industrial laser market over the upcoming years.

Segments Covered

The report on global industrial laser market covers segments such as product type, power type, end-use and application. The product type segments include fiber lasers, Co2 lasers, solid state lasers and others. On the basis of power type the global industrial laser market is categorized into high power, medium power and low power. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the industrial laser market is segmented as medical, defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, automotive, electronics and other. On the basis of application the industrial laser market is segmented as marking, micrometrials and macromaterials.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global industrial laser market such as, Han’s Laser Technology, Calmar Laser Inc, IPG Photonics, Clark MXR, Coherent, TRUMPF, Apollo Instruments, 3 SP Technologies S.A.S, Hypertharm Inc, and Amonics Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global industrial laser market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of industrial laser market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the industrial laser market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the industrial laser market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Industrial Laser Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Laser Market

4. Global Industrial Laser Market by Product Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Fiber Lasers

4.2 Co2 Lasers

4.3 Solid State Lasers

4.4 Others

5. Global Industrial Laser Market by Power Type 2018 – 2024

5.1 High Power

5.2 Medium Power

5.3 Low Power

6. Global Industrial Laser Market by End-Use 2018 – 2024

6.1 Medical

6.2 Defense,

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Construction

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Electronics

6.8 Other

7. Global Industrial Laser Market by Application 2018 – 2024

7.1 Marking

7.2 Micrometrials

7.3 Macromaterials

8. Global Industrial Laser Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 RoW

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Han’s Laser Technology

9.2 Calmar Laser Inc

9.3 IPG Photonics

9.4 Clark MXR

9.5 Coherent

9.6 TRUMPF

9.7 Apollo Instruments

9.8 3 SP Technologies S.A.S

9.9 Hypertharm Inc

9.10 Amonics Ltd

