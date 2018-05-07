Global Spinal Implants Market US$ 6.6 Billion by 2023, Trends and Forecast

The global spinal implants market to attain US$ 6.6 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

The global spinal implants market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global spinal implants market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global spinal implants market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global spinal implants market include Alphatec Spine, Amedica, Atlas Spine, AxioMed Spine, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Benvenue Medical, Biotechni, Carefusion, Crosstrees Medical, DiscGenics, Depuy Synthes/Johnson & Johnson, DFINE, Exactech, Globus Medical, Heraeus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Intrinsic Therapeutics, ISTO Technologies, K2M, Life Spine, LDR, Medicrea, Medtronic plc, Mekanika, Mesoblast, Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Ortho Development, Orthofix, Orthopaedic & Spine Development, Osseon, LLC, Paradigm Spine, PINA Medizintechnik Vertriebs AG, Pioneer Surgical, Premia Spine, Signus Medical, Simpirica Spine, Sintea Plustek, Spinal Elements, Spinal Kinetics, Inc., SpineVision, SpineWave, Stryker, Synimed, Teknimed, Ulrich Medical USA, VertiFlex, and Zimmer Biomet.

1. Product

1.1. Spinal Fusion Instrumentation (Anterior Cervical Plates, Interbody Fusion Devices and Pedicle Screws)

1.2. Dynamic Stabilization Devices (Interspinous Process Spacers and Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Devices)

1.3. Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments (Balloon Kyphoplasty/Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation Systems and Vertebroplasty Products)

1.4. Artificial Cervical and Lumbar Discs

1.5. Other Motion Preserving Devices (Annulus Repair)

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Alphatec Spine

3.2. Amedica

3.3. Atlas Spine

3.4. AxioMed Spine

3.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3.6. Benvenue Medical

3.7. Biotechni

3.8. Carefusion

3.9. Crosstrees Medical

3.10. DiscGenics

3.11. Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

3.12. DFINE

3.13. Exactech

3.14. Globus Medical

3.15. Heraeus Medical

3.16. Integra LifeSciences Corp.

3.17. Intrinsic Therapeutics

3.18. ISTO Technologies

3.19. K2M

3.20. Life Spine

3.21. LDR

3.22. Medicrea

3.23. Medtronic plc

3.24. Mekanika

3.25. Mesoblast, Ltd.

3.26. NuVasive, Inc.

3.27. Ortho Development

3.28. Orthofix

3.29. Orthopaedic & Spine Development

3.30. Osseon, LLC

3.31. Paradigm Spine

3.32. PINA Medizintechnik Vertriebs AG

3.33. Pioneer Surgical

3.34. Premia Spine

3.35. Signus Medical

3.36. Simpirica Spine

3.37. Sintea Plustek

3.38. Spinal Elements

3.39. Spinal Kinetics, Inc.

3.40. SpineVision

3.41. SpineWave

3.42. Stryker

3.43. Synimed

3.44. Teknimed

3.45. Ulrich Medical USA

3.46. VertiFlex

3.47. Zimmer Biomet

