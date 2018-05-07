APUS India takes a resolve to increase the number of female hires in 2018 to ensure workplace equality

New Delhi, MAY 7th , 2018: APUS Group, one of the world’s leading technology company, which recently announced its resolve to increase the number of female hires as a significant part of company’s HR policy to ensure workplace equality.

APUS group supported this cause on the sidelines of Women Changemakers 3rd Edition, at Leela Ambience, Gurugram, India – a career fair and confluence, that was organized by Hyderabad based, Stockroom.io, a curated platform for developers recently.

APUS Group, being the strong believer of workplace equality and women empowerment, acknowledged the importance of women as a core constituent of company’s workforce and stressed on the need to offer them a right platform to pursue their future career endeavors.

According to Tao Li, CEO of APUS Group, “We are looking forward to recruit more of intelligent women who can contribute towards the growth of the company. It is an inspiring and groundbreaking idea, we encourage the amazing talent pool in this event and wish them for their future endeavor”

There were many talented and ambitious women professional experts from diverse field, who participated in this conference. It was a mix of experienced and freshers as a professional in the footfall. APUS India participated in this event to support this brilliant cause of women upliftment and empowerment. Being a multinational organization that supports women equality worldwide, APUS India has managed a track record of hiring about 40% of female employees.

Many other prominent MNCs like Sterlite Power, SBI Life, Bank of America, Infogain, DSP Blackrock, American Express to name a few, participated in this event. APUS got an opportunity to interact with their officials and understand their bit to support women empowerment in India.

APUS showcased multiple openings in India and provided all the participants an opportunity to apply for multiple challenging roles. The company also organized a networking session for the participants who got shortlisted in the respective positions applied. Raymond Chen, APUS India, said “It is amazing to see a talent pool with such diverse skill set to participate in the event. We will take this forward and will try to recruit more and more women in our organization to support our bit towards Indian Governments’ Women Empowerment initiative”.

This is the second time that APUS is supporting an event in India to boost career prospects for women. Last year, APUS helped over 300 female job seekers secure positions in the technology industry. This year, the number of participants has doubled and has drawn great attention in the industry.