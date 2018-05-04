Tubular Motors Market,Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017 – 2027

Tubular Motors Market: Introduction

Tubular motors are type of motors, which are rectangular or tubular in size, and are generally used to move the window or door covering more gently and precisely. These tubular motors are consists of soft brake and electrical drives and are providing an integrated slow speed, which, in turns, ensures a soft atop of blinds. This type of instrument can protect every window and door closing and also can reduce noise development. The tubular motor can offer extensive range and value for money and can also provide effective performance along with quality and reliability. They are used for the various applications for the interior (blinds/curtain covering), external (awnings), roller shutters, etc.

Tubular motors sometimes also consist of a built-in radio receiver, which can be operated through a remote control in order to provide easy operation and gentle process. They can be available with 1.5m cable and in-line connectors, also with wall mounting cradle. These motors have wide range of accessories, which allow various installation in common tubes. Some of the applications where tubular motors can be used are for roller shutter, for the venetian blind, for awning, for roller blind, for roller door, for lifting clotheshorse, for a projection screen, etc. Additionally, tubular motors are available in different output power rating starting from less than 100W to above than 500W, which are depending upon the speed and capacity load.

Tubular Motors Market: Market Dynamics

The tubular motor has various advantages such as high speed, low cost, high torque, high power, etc., which are driving the demand for the product among the manufacturer and end users. Additionally, some other factors such as the advantage of variable speed with the adjustable governor, modern pulse techniques, line voltage, etc. are acting as the drivers for the global market of tubular motors. On the other hand, short product life owing to the motor commutator, periodic maintenance, etc. are some factors which can cause the limitation to the market growth and the demand of tubular motors. Moreover, some of the features of the tubular motors such as high vibration, high noise received at high speed, high prices of raw material, which is used for the core manufacturing, are also restraining the market, over the forecasted period. In contrast, rising importance on the integration of renewable energy sources so as to produce electricity is a trend of the market of universal motors.

Tubular Motors Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the Tubular Motors market on the basis of its Output Power:

Less than 100W

100W-500W

Above 500W

Market segmentation of the Tubular Motors market on the basis of Application:

For Roller Shutter

For Venetian Blind

For Awning

For Roller Blind

For Roller Door

For Lifting Clotheshorse

For Projection Screen

Tubular Motors Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific region is holding the major market share in terms of volume and hence leading the global market of tubular motors, also the region is expected to remain at the same place during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automation and subsequently rising power projects, along with urbanization and liberalization, for the sake of development in numerous countries, are feeding the market growth in the region. However, Latin America region and the Middle East and Africa regions are anticipated to grow at the related rate of growth and are projected to follow the alike trend. On the other hand, North America and Europe regions will rise at a very significant rate of growth owing to the mature and developed marketplace in these regions.

Tubular Motors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Tubular Motors market identified across the value chain are Stagnoli S.r.l., elero GmbH, MACCON, MaestroShield, Loxone Electronics GmbH, Fox Domotics, Alpina Tubular Motors, Fox Domotics, Z-Wave India, Gefit Group, BX Shinsei Seiki Co., Ltd., GAPOSA srl, etc.

