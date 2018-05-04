Sambalpuri – the ethnic contribution of Orissa.

Sambalpur in the state of Orissa, or Odisha as it is known today, is famous for its Sambalpuri variety of cotton and silk sarees, using Ikkat patterns or the tie-dye method in their making.

The Ikkat style of weaving is employed in the hand-woven Sambalpuri saree using geometrical patterns. Ikkat is a technique which involves applying bindings, which resist dye penetration to the threads in pre-determined patterns, and then dyeing the threads. These dyed threads are then woven to produce the desired pattern. Within the ikkat style are variants of single-ikkat and double-ikkat.

Alternately the tie-die method of weaving and then dyeing, known as ‘bandhakala’ is also used. Here the threads are first woven and the resist bindings then applied to the fabric before dyeing it

Shanka, chakra, or floral pattern motifs may be seen on the base fabric, with designer colours and patterns chosen to provide the traditionally woven saree, the modern look.

Sambalpuri cotton sarees find preference for daily-wear as well as for casual occasions and generally housewives and college-goers choose to wear them.

One such variant, the ‘Sambalpuri Bomkai saree’, whose print has a more appealing look on account of depictions of nature, animals and birds, is preferred for traditional functions and festive occasions.

The grander Sambalpuri Silk Saree is woven using the same methods but with the threads being pure silk, mulberry silk, or tussar silk. Latest designs and unique patterns with hand woven borders and artistic pallus produce a rich look, making them suitable for marriages and bridal wear.

