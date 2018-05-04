Interactive Projector Market 2018 Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Interactive Projector technology is emerging at a very fast pace in the global market. The merits of interactive technology in the world of gaming is its ability to turn a basic game into an interactive display by using projection mapping.

Players can customize the arena and all other specifications which in turn bring out creativity among gamers. Interactive walls and dining tables are upgrading the dining experience to another level. Innovators use projector driven digital surfaces to deliver a delightful experience to their guests.

Major Key Players:

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

BenQ Corporation (Taiwan)

ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Optoma Corporation (Taiwan)

Christie Digital (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Touchmagix (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Touchjet, Inc. (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

The global market for interactive projector is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Interactive Projector Market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. However, due to technological advancements, North America is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecasting period. Education and government are the two major industries which will be seen using this technology extensively. APAC and Europe are little slow in adopting the technological upgrades but will advance in the upcoming period.

Epson seems to be leading in the Indian market as well as worldwide due to its 3LCD technology which provides three times higher color brightness as compared to other interactive projectors. Some Government schools in India are making efficient use of this interactive technology wherein the school is assigned with a tutor who teaches students and teachers how to operate the projector and carry out learning sessions thereof. Everything is connected to server and students can easily access and share their notes.

Segmentation:

By Display Type, the market is segmented into DLP (Digital Light Processing), LCD (Liquid Color Display) and LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon).

By Projection Distance, the market is segmented into Ultra-Short Throw, Short Throw, and Standard Throw.

By Resolution, the market is segmented into XGA, Wide XGA, HD and Wide UXGA.

By Dimension, the market is segmented into 2D and 3D.

By Application, the market is segmented into Education, Healthcare, Media & Advertisement, Hospitality & Tourism, Enterprises and Others.

Intended Audience:

Educational institues

Research organizations

Corporate firms

OEM

End users

Raw material vendors

Distributors

Component providers

Manufacturers

