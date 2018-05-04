India Preschool and Daycare Services Market is Expected to Reach over INR 34,000 Crore by CY’22: Ken Research

India Preschool and Daycare Services Market by organized and unorganized, by regional analysis (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan), by number and revenue generated by preschools and daycare centers (organized market and unorganized market), snapshot on corporate day care market including government regulations, business models and company profiles of major players including KLAY & The Little Company, Your Kids “R” Our Kids, Little Big World, WeCare, IPSAA Daycare, Intellitots, Elly Child Care and Amelio, Kidzee, Shanti Juniors, Hello Kids, Bachpan a Playschool, Shemrock, The Treehouse, EuroKids, Little Millenium, SmartKidz, Podar Jumbo Kids, TIME Kids and Apple Kids

• Kidzee has been the leading player in terms of number of centers and revenue generated in CY’17. Bachpan, Euro Kids, Shemrock and The Treehouse collectively account for majority share in terms of number of centers in India.

• The average revenue earned by organized players ranges from INR 34-INR 45 Lakhs per center per annum for mediocre schools whereas it is INR 14- INR 20 Lakh for unorganized market players. By CY’22 this is expected to rise with increase in number of enrollments and expanding marketing channels.

The market has been anticipated to grow over the coming period. This would be facilitated by increase in the number of nuclear family structures/units, adaptation of child friendly curriculum based on a blend of western and Indian values and growing penetration in Tier I and Tier II cities. Rapidly rising brand consciousness in middle class would give way for a relatively increased proportion of organised players

India’s baby population (0-6 years) has been projected to grow rapidly. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives towards increasing women participation in labour force will lead to rising female working population. This will create significant demand for day care centers. Moreover, penetration in Tier I and Tier II cities is expected to enhance as these areas represent untapped potential. Tier II cities, in particular will provide ample scope of opportunities for new entrants or players who are looking to expand. Jaipur, Patna, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Mysore, Madurai, and Vishakhapatnam will be the merging Tier II cities in the future.

Shift away from memorizing concepts towards logical and rational & lateral thinking would be the trend. Over the coming years, more focus will be put on individual ability development and self expression. Promotion of non-conventional subjects and activities for learning such as music, dance, arts and drama will also be an upcoming trend. Trust of parents in the sector will enhance further with faster real time checks available for to keep an eye on the child from far

Off places. Live video feed, regular text updates and emails, or multimedia-rich daily reports, parents can become more engaged with their child’s care.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Outlook to 2022 – by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) and by Regions (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and

Gujarat)” have analyzed the market to grow registering a CAGR of 28.8% in the forecast period. Increase in government regulations in the industry, introduction of new parent-child engagement activities, better execution of exhaustive curriculum, higher market penetration by leading players in Tier II and III cities, more focus on teacher training and retention programs and venturing new marketing channels would surge future market growth.

