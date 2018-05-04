Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I 8MP 4K Camera Review by Bigpack

Visit: Bigpack.com.au

Welcome to our review of the Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I. This review is made by BigPack Wholesale, Hikvision Authorised Partner in Australia. Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I is an 8MP Turret camera. Equipped with 2.8mm, 4mm, 6mm, 8mm or 12mm fixed lens, EXIR night vision LEDs, Max 3840×2160@20fps image resolution from a 1/2.5″ Progressive Scan CMOS, H.265 video compression, 120dB Wide Dynamic Range, 3D digital Noise Reduction, 30m IR range, IP67 and support on-board storage up to 128GB. The DS-2CD2385FWD-I is from the Hikvision latest standard network camera range with a reasonable price, a perfect standard level camera to reach the benchmark for video surveillance cameras – Ultra HD standard which also called 8MP/4K 3840x2160P in consumer and CCTV industries.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Like all Hikvision cameras, it is as well built as it looks. When you open the box, you’ll see all as usual, camera, instructions, manual/tools CD, drill template, waterproof gasket, and screws, all the accessories you’ll need for installing come with the camera.

FEATURES

Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I has 3-axis adjust-ability which means no matter whether the camera is mounted to the wall, mounted to the ceiling or attached to a junction box or wall mount arm, any area of interest can be covered with ease. With weatherproof housing rated IP67, make it a great choice for any application indoor and outdoor. The turret’s flat faced design tackles the issue of IR reflection, also reduce the chance by spider nest problem in night vision and rain drops problem, make sure excellent images can be produced day & night. DS-2CD2385FWD-I offers outstanding low-light performance and deliver best viewing experience in challenging lighting environments.

DAY TIME PERFORMANCE

The pictures from an 8MP 4K camera looked amazing, you can monitor your home or business premises with crystal-clear picture quality. Higher resolutions allow you to see every detail in both live and recorded footage, larger areas can be covered with one camera, the number plates are easier to read, and the faces become clearer. In our test, the manufacturer’s default settings and camera’s auto adjustment do a really good job, they balance out the brightness of scene, and manage the majority of the scene not too bright or too dark.

The only issue we would like to raise for you to consider is the frame rate is 20fps, Motion blur is a natural effect when you film the world in discrete time intervals. When a film is recorded at 20 frames per second, each frame has an exposure time of up to 50 milliseconds (1/20 seconds). All the changes in the scene over that entire 50 milliseconds will blend into the final frame. But considering the price, Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I is excellent for a standard range surveillance camera, and from our testing we can tell it is a good overall experience.

NIGHT TIME PERFORMANCE

Hikvision DS-2CD2385FWD-I is a Turret camera, equipped with EXIR night vision LEDs, which is a square LED layout. This layout bounces IR light in all directions to offer much more even IR than the traditional style ring of LEDs. The single IR glass to the side of the lens with larger and faster lens allows more light in for greater low light sensitivity and provide very good night vision pictures. Cameras using the LED ring that always generated a lot of bright spotting as each LED in the ring was focused to a central point, and easy to cause IR Bounce which makes night vision blur. In our test, this camera provides much more detailed and much sharper night vision pictures, allowing customers to provide advanced monitoring during nighttime and low light environments. DS-2CD2385FWD-I provides industry-leading illumination in any low-light or zero-light environment, helps you see much further, more clearly, and in much greater detail than other same price range products. It is very useful when it comes to identifying a potential criminal might be looking.

H.265 CODEC

Typically, higher resolution like 4K requires much greater bandwidths, impacts the recording hard drive capacity needed to store them on and also influence the design and cost of the network to stream images across. Compared to H.264, H.265 encoding offers a 50% reduction in bandwidth and storage, and Hikvision Coding even push that to a higher reduction. Simply, it reduces the bandwidth usage dramatically while maintaining the quality of the video. The complete H.265 system delivers high-quality image, more efficient compression, storage saving, also more benefits like reliability, visibility and data security improvement, which makes H.265+ breakthrough innovation, a real game changer.