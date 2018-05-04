Helicopter Avionics Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

Helicopter Avionics Market – Overview:

Helicopter avionics is a combination of aviation and electronics. It consists of electromechanical elements and electronic devices for his or her operations. The avionics systems include equipment for communication, cockpit display, monitoring and control, and navigation and other electromechanical systems. The growing amount of innovation in technology have conjointly raised the demand for advanced avionics as they provide improved durability and enhanced functioning. Avionics systems offer pilots with essential data such as aircraft altitude, airstream incidence, and airspeed with the assistance of air-data sensors, accelerometers, pilots stick detector assembly, and rate gyros.

The primary goal for helicopter avionics is to increase both, safety and situational awareness for helicopter pilots. The increased need for synthetic vision, advanced navigation systems, improved situational awareness for helicopters, and a higher number of cockpits, will enable the helicopter manufacturers to adopt avionics market. The demand for automatic ground collision avoidance system, is also drivng the growth of global helicopter avionics market. Another key driver for the growth of global helicopter avionics market is the increase in defense budgets of emerging economies.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5840

Major Key Players

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Avidyne Corporation (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

Aspen Avionics (U.S.),

ForeFlight (U.S.),

L-3 Avionics Systems (U.S.),

Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), and Cobham Plc.(U.K.)

The global helicopter avionics market is segmented based on system type and engine type. Of system types, flight management system is widely used and captures the majority of the global helicopter avionics market. The key growth factor of flight management system is increasing the requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing. Of engine types, single-engine helicopters have the largest demand in the helicopter avionics market. Such advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the helicopter avionics market in flight management system and single-engine helicopter during the forecast period.

However, there are some shortcomings in operating performance of the helicopter avionics, such as overdependence on automation systems, increasing vulnerability to cyber-attacks and regulatory issues. The helicopter industry is still not the priority of many governments across the globe, despite the important role they could play in the development of the countries. Also, despite the increased liberalization of the aviation industry across continents, some countries are reluctant to open their skies to helicopters fearing their competition could hurt the national airlines.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the significant investment by OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in R&D of advanced avionics. Europe region is second to the North America region in the global helicopter avionics market due to increase investment in emerging technologies. Thus, the global helicopter avionics market is estimated to grow at approximately 8% CAGR during the period of 2017 to 2023.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/helicopter-avionics-market-5840

The report for Global Helicopter Avionics Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.