Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

The paper & paperboard packaging are generally made up of thick paper materials that are used in wrapping and packing the products. They are used in various packaging applications such as personal care, electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. Rapid growth in the electronic sector is ultimately driving the demand of the paper & paperboard boxes. Today consumer electronics is the top selling category due to increase in the number of online electronics models. The electronics sector is continuously evolving with new developments. Due to the increase in internet and mobile penetration, there has been rise in the acceptance of online payments and favourable demographics, which has given the companies in the electronic sector, an opportunity to connect with their customers. According to REED Electronic Research, a leading market information provider on the global electronics industry, China has accounted for 38% of electronics equipment production in the global market in 2015. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of paper & paperboard packaging is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

The continuous growth of e-commerce market is fuelling the overall growth of the paper & paperboard boxes market. The ease of online shopping such as faster delivery, easier return policies, and free shipping, have made many customers switch from the traditional methods of shopping. The strong consumer demand for high variety in products and the availability of different kinds of goods, drive the growth of e-commerce market. Moreover, various government initiatives such as Digital India, are expected to boost internet penetration, further driving the growth.

There are various government regulations, which lead to restrictions on paper & paperboard packaging, such as the packaging box is to confined to style 201 or 204 of IS: 6481-1971, it is to have a liner (separator) from top, bottom, and centre for cushioning, so as to protect the fragile item during shipment and the box used for shipment should be made from paper & paperboard fibreboard so as to meet the bursting strength. Due to increasing regulations in paper & paperboard box industry and increase in raw material prices, various companies have shut down because of the inability to withstand the cost.

From consumer products to groceries, electronic products to textile materials, every product requires safe, and secure packaging while transporting and shipping the products safely from one place to another. To maintain the durability and safety of the products, packaging is required so that materials can withstand different conditions such as atmospheric, vibration or shock, variations in temperature, and pressures until the product reaches the consumer safely. The high-quality of packaging materials attracts more customers, having a positive impact on the global market. Presently, paper & paperboard boxes are considered common and are a trusted mode of packaging to maintain the quality of the products until they reach their destination.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Segmentation

The global Paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Paper & paperboard packaging, Boxboard, and Paper bags

Segmentation by Grade : Comprises Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated unbleached kraft board and others

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Personal care, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Paper & paperboard packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In China, the food and beverage and the healthcare industries are the fastest growing industries that extensively use corrugated packages. The paper & paperboard packaging market in the region is also growing with the growth of the processed food sector and the increasing demand for paper & paperboard packaging by the electrical equipment and machinery manufacturers and suppliers. India is one of the largest manufacturers of paper & paperboard packaging and boxes in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing urbanization in the region and the growing disposable income of the people in the nation are encouraging the use of non-durable consumer goods, which is in turn leading to the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market. Japan is one of the largest manufacturer of paper & paperboard packaging. Japan is the highest per capita consumer of Boxes materials in the world. The rapidly evolving retail trends in the region are leading to increased innovations in the Boxes industry. preferences for shopping in consumers is changing as they are demanding goods in smaller volumes and closer to home, which is in turn leading to the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market.

Key Players

