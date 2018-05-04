Fuel Cell Technology Market Generating Good Revenue in Asia Pacific |Forecast – 2027

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific region is one of the leading revenue generation for Fuel Cell Technology with Japan and South Korea being the major chunk of the revenue generation regions. Increase awareness among individuals in the Asia Pacific region has also induced a significant amount of demand for the Fuel Cell Technology. Favorable government policies and regulations is another factor that the Fuel Cell Technology market is expected to have tremendous growth in this region.

Europe:

Europe has created a roadmap of reducing huge amount of CO2 emission by 2050. The EU2020 (Europe 2020 – a strategy proposed by EU) focuses on improving the demand for the fuel cell by improving the infrastructure and decreasing the cost of the fuel cells. Germany has a strong value chain with a number of small and large companies like Siemens Westinghouse, Heliocentric and SFC Energy, and represents around 75% of all European demonstration activities. Increasing awareness among European Individuals has also increased the demand for Fuel Cell Technology the European region provides a big scope for the Fuel Cell Technology to grow.

Fuel Cell Technology Market: Segmentation

The Fuel Cell Technology market can be segmented on the basis of-

Application:

Stationary

Portable

Transportation

Types:

PEMFC

MCFC

SOFC

DMFC

PAFC

Others

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Key Players

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics

Plug Power

Ballard

Ceramic Fuel Cell

Fuel Cell Technology Market: Growth Influencers

With the increasing demand for clean and green energy due to continuous depletion of renewable resources such as oil and gas the demand for Fuel Cell Technology is bound to increase even further. Favorable policies and regulations towards such renewable energy sources is another reason which can boost the demand for the fuel cell technology market.

Increasing Awareness among individuals is another factor which provides the Fuel Cell Technology with a platform which can result in generation of significant revenue from this segment.

